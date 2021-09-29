NEW HIRES

Noël Bonam has been hired as state director of AARP Maine. Bonam brings extensive experience in leadership development, stakeholder engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion practice and civic leadership. He previously served as head of The Global Institute, a social change organization based in Portland.

Herring Gut Learning Center in St. George has hired Tom Mullin as its new executive director. Mullin brings experience working in environmental education, natural resource management and open spaces arena. He is a former associate professor of parks and forest resources at Unity College.

Jim Roche has been named president of the Maine Bankers Association. Roche will succeed Chris Pinkham, who joined Maine Bankers in 1974 and has been at the helm since 1980. Roche joins the association from the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, where he had been president and chief executive officer since 2005.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has added Dr. Beth Salyer to its women’s health practice. Salyer completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has hired David Culp as outreach and marketing specialist for the Maine District Office. Culp joins the SBA from the Maine National Guard, where he worked as a civilian employee. Previously, he had worked at the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Museum L-A announced it has hired Rachel Ferrante as executive director. Ferrante was previously the exhibition manager at Metropolitan Museum in New York, a position she held for 10 years.

Dr. Brenna Gerchman has joined Sebago Primary Eye Care in Casco and Bridgton. Gerchman received her doctorate of optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry.

PROMOTIONS

Tanya SweattGarrand Moehlenkamp, the advertising agency founded by Brenda Garrand 34 years ago, recently announced the addition of four new partners. The new partners will assume full ownership of Garrand’s outstanding share of the agency. Kevin Moehlenkamp remains the majority owner. The new partners are Ken Matsubara, chief creative officer; Jessie Gilligan, chief client officer; Anthony DeBery, chief operating officer; and Tanya Sweatt, chief financial officer.

Dr. Rebecca Wyke was named chief executive officer of the Maine Public Employees Retirement System. Wyke will replace Sandy Matheson, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Wyke is president of the University of Maine, Augusta. She joined MainePERS in 2009 and has led the system through a time of significant change.

Accounting firm Baker Newman Noyes has announced 11 senior-level promotions in its Portland office. Ally Brophy was promoted to marketing manager. Brophy has been at BNN for more than nine years as a senior marketing coordinator, managing and developing the firm’s online presence and public relations and event initiatives. Gilda Bryand has been promoted to tax operations senior manager. Bryand joined the firm in 2015 after working for many years in the telecommunications industry. Megan Elliott was promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. She joined the firm in 2015 as a member of the private client services group. Gibrian Foltz has been promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. He joined the firm in 2007 and holds a master’s degree in accounting from University of Maine, Orono. Courtney Francis was promoted to senior manager in the multi-generational business tax group. Francis joined BNN in 2014. Josie Hajdysz has been promoted to director of finance. Hajdysz joined the firm in 2006 and oversees its financial functions. Spencer Hathaway has been promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice. He joined BNN in 2013 after interning at the firm the year before. Hathaway is president of the board of governors of the Maine Society of Public Accountants. Dustin Kaubris has been promoted to manager in the assurance practice. Kaubris joined the firm in 2016 as a staff auditor before being promoted to audit senior in 2018. Nate Marcet has been promoted to manager in the tax practice. Marcet joined BNN as an intern in 2015 and as a tax staff accountant the following year. Kelly Pelletier was promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. Pelletier focuses on high-net-worth individuals, specializing in income tax planning and compliance for individuals, trusts and estates. Michael Trahan was promoted to manager in the assurance practice. Trahan worked as an intern in the firm’s assurance department in 2015, joining as a staff member the following year.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Heidi Cote, a clinical nurse III and clinical nurse coordinator at Maine Medical Center in Portland, was recognized by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing with its 2021 Distinguished CEN Award. “Heidi Cote represents the best of certified emergency nursing practice. Every shift and every day, she raises the standard of care through her own bedside practice, her role as a nurse educator, and her commitment to helping her colleagues achieve the highest levels of clinical and professional excellence through CEN certification,” said Janie Schumaker, chief executive of the certification board.

Donald Charlson, a licensed acupuncturist practicing at Family Chiropractic Associates in Scarborough, was chosen by Maine Acupuncture Society’s board of directors to represent the state professional association at the national level. Charlson has been a Maine licensed acupuncturist for over 20 years.

