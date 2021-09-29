GREENE – Patricia Ann Burnell peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at her home in Greene, with her daughters by her side after a short but hard battle with cancer. Patricia was born on March 21, 1968 in Portland to her parents Ellen and Kenneth Burnell.She is survived by her mother and stepfather Ellen and Richard Beaupre; her five children, Sheena, Sherry, Barbara, Kayla, Marion and Deane; her many grandchildren and numerous others.Patricia took pride in caring for her parents. One of her favorite things was spending time with her grandchildren, she always said they were her sunshine.She loved spending time with her family, going to the beach, going for long car rides, listening to music, and painting. She was known for her bright, caring and lively personality. Patricia was always singing, dancing, cracking jokes, and making funny faces to make you smile and laugh. Even on her worst days she still managed to shine through the darkness.She left an imprint on a countless amount of hearts and was loved by so many she will forever be missed.

Guest Book