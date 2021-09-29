School officials and police are investigating a threat of violence at Bonny Eagle High School that was shared among students this week.

Paul Penna, superintendent for SAD 6, which includes Bonny Eagle, said Wednesday that the threat timed for Thursday was shared over the social media service SnapChat.

The first threat was not specific to Bonny Eagle, Penna said, but more messages were shared as the morning progressed, and one of them did identify the high school.

“The sheriff’s office is involved,” he said. “We’re told this is happening at other schools, too.”

A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department official did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Although the threat is not considered credible, Penna said he and his staff are meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether they should cancel school Thursday. Bonny Eagle, in Standish, serves students in the towns of Standish, Buxton, Hollis, Limington and Frye Island.

“We’ll be putting out information tonight for parents and students,” he said. “This isn’t something we’re going to play games with.”

Penna said he was frustrated by the incident.

“Social media is just killing our society,” he said. “It makes people live on this edge for no good reason. There is nothing to be gained from doing this.”

