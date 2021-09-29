Richard Litwin, a retired insurance auditor and Vietnam veteran who was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, died Sept. 23 from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 74.

Mr. Litwin was remembered Tuesday as a strong advocate for veterans causes.

A native of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Mr. Litwin graduated from high school and enlisted in the Army, serving with the 519th Military Intelligence Battalion during the Vietnam War.

He was discharged in June 1967 following the death of his brother, Robert Litwin, an Army paratrooper with the 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade, who was killed in action during the Battle of Dak To in South Vietnam.

When Mr. Litwin returned home from the war, he became active in veterans’ groups. He was a longtime member of VFW Post 7997 in Old Orchard Beach, serving as post chaplain and a service officer.

He was a supporter of the Maine Military Museum and Learning Center in South Portland, and an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America.

His wife, Faith Litwin of Old Orchard Beach, said Tuesday he was a great man who did a lot for veterans.

“He was very busy with the veterans. It was his passion,” his wife said.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will also be missed by the men and women in the veteran’s community and their Auxiliary members,” said a statement on the Facebook page for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7997.

A 1973 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Mr. Litwin worked as an insurance auditor for more than 30 years for various firms before retiring from The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. in Worcester, Massachusetts. He moved to Old Orchard Beach in 1993.

Mr. Litwin and his wife were married for 13 years and he was the father of three children. His wife said they had a great life together.

“He was a good man. He was good for me,” she said.

Mr. Litwin and his wife shared a passion for music. One of his favorite musicians was Bruce Springsteen, she said.

Three months ago, he was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer. His wife said he was receiving chemotherapy and had hoped to have surgery.

“It was such a shock,” she said. “It was sudden. It wasn’t expected. I’m thankful for the good years we had. I’ll miss his company. It was just the two of us.”

