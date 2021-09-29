ROCKPORT — A goal by Devon St. Louis off a direct kick with 2:43 remaining lifted Bangor to a 1-0 girls’ soccer victory Wednesday against Camden Hills, ending the Windjammers’ 71-game unbeaten streak.

It’s the first loss in more than five years for the four-time defending Class A state champions. Their last defeat was 3-2 against Bangor on Sept. 20, 2016.

Bangor improved to 7-0. Camden Hills is 5-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, LAKE REGION 0: Grace Gray’s breakaway goal in the second overtime lifted the Capers (7-0-1) over the Lakers (3-4) in Naples.

Cape goalie Zoe Burgard made one save, while Lake Region’s Reiyn Hart recorded eight saves.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, POLAND 1: Eliza Thorne tucked home two goals to lead the Raiders (6-3) past the Knights (2-8) in Fryeburg.

Camden Jones set up the first goal and Agueda Ruiz Perez assisted on the second. Fryeburg goalie Eden Voter made four saves.

Poland’s Breah Beaucage scored an unassisted goal, and Emma Moreau racked up 25 saves.

ST. DOMINIC 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Emily Andrews scored twice for the Saints (7-0) in a win over the Hawks (2-5-1) in Hiram.

Bella Perryman contributed a goal and an assist, Bella Pelletier and Lorelei Bonney also scored, and Julianne Cook had two assists. St. Dom’s goalie Pilar Hewey had five saves.

Isabelle Edwards made 10 saves for Sacopee Valley.

HALL-DALE 6, BOOTHBAY 0: Ava Corbin scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs (2-4-2) to a win over the Seahawks (2-6) in Boothbay Harbor.

Averi Baker scored two goals and Kylie Rolfe notched one, and both players also got an assist. Ellory Stewart, Moira O’Connor and Lexi Chartier also were credited with an assist, and Kelsey Cormier made four saves for the shutout.

Booothbay’s Jaelyn Crocker stopped 12 shots.

