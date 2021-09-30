It is always fun to get a photo of something weird that’s come up out of the sea. The first very neat picture I received from a friend who is a local lobsterman was of a very blue lobster. I had never seen one quite so blue.

This mystery photo was of a fish that looked like nothing I’ve ever seen here. That’s not saying much. But, for my friend who has been fishing for over 50 years from the Caribbean to the Grand Banks (off Newfoundland and Labrador), to say he had never seen anything like it, I knew it was seriously a weird fish. He caught it out by Lower Goose Island, which is fairly far up into the reaches of Casco Bay just a ways off Mere Point past Upper Goose.

The fish in question was quite small — only about 4 inches in length and had strange sandpapery skin rather than distinct scales. It also had a huge eye that made me think it might be a snapper, but it didn’t look at all like those we have in Maine.

Since I had no idea what this could be, I called in a few experts, most of whom were befuddled by this strange creature. There was some funny banter back and forth about where this photo came from and the veracity of the location of where it was caught.

Eventually, with the help of a couple of marine biologists from the University of New Hampshire, we narrowed it down to belonging to the Priacanthidae family. These are a family of “bigeyes” which makes sense given how this one looked. The skin matches up too since “prio” means bite and “akantha” means thorn, referring to its sandpapery skin. The best guess was that this little guy was a short bigeye.

The fisherman who caught it ended up buying a book of fish of the world, intrigued by this strange catch. According to the over 700-page “Atlas of Marine Fishes of the World,” it is indeed a short bigeye. This book, with over 6,000 species, has photos of an amazing variety of fish from places far beyond the Gulf of Maine. This one is apparently sometimes found along the southern part of the East Coast and also down to the Caribbean.

So, how did it get to Maine? We have had some strange weather blowing up from the south lately including the tail ends of several tropical storms. The fish was caught on Sept. 17. This was the week following the third hurricane of the season, Hurricane Larry. It moved north from Bermuda and eventually out over the Labrador Sea. As it moved north, it turned from hurricane to tropical storm, but it did generate some big swells along our coast as well as heavy rain in some places. Most likely, our mystery fish was brought north via the storm.

Another fascinating piece of the story is that Larry apparently originated from a tropical wave in the Coral Sea off the coast of Africa. That wave eventually resulted in a low-pressure system that gave rise to the hurricane that brought this little bigeye to Maine.

This is just yet another lesson in the connectivity of the world’s oceans. While Africa is a world away in some respects, the same energy that flows through the water there impacts our waters here in Casco Bay — and sometimes brings us interesting visitors.

Thank you to local lobsterman and friend, Tom Santaguida, for sharing this mystery fish.

