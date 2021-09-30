Over 50 Maine priests joined parishioners at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough on Sept. 24, to celebrate the gift of priesthood as well as the ordination anniversaries of many of their priests.

The annual Jubilarian Mass honors priests celebrating special anniversaries since their ordination to the priesthood, particularly those commemorating 25 or 50 years as a priest. The jubilarians in attendance on Sept. 24 accounted for almost 1,600 years of priestly service, and the celebration was twice as big this year as anniversaries in 2020 and 2021 were honored due to the cancellation of last year’s Mass as a result of the pandemic.

“It is a good thing that we do as we gather to honor these good men whose anniversaries we mark today,” said Bishop Robert Deeley, who celebrated the Mass. “It is also good for all of us to give thanks for the gift of the priesthood. We give thanks for the gift of all our priests and the bonds of fraternity that creates among us.”

Fr. Daniel Greenleaf, the pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, Sabattus, and Lisbon Falls, cannot believe that a quarter century has passed since he was ordained to the priesthood at St. Joseph Church in his native Biddeford.

“I still consider myself as a newbie in the priesthood until I connect with those who have been ordained 10 years or less and then I realize I am one of the older priests to them,” said Fr. Greenleaf. “God has been really good to me, blessing me with amazing experiences in the priesthood. All I have is gratitude.”

Watching people grow in their faith in God and knowing that God used him in “some humble way” to make it happen, fills his heart each day as a priest.

“It could be in spiritual direction or in an adult education class or in RCIA but to see their excitement, curiosity, and love grow in the faith is so amazing because it really is God doing the growing,” said Fr. Greenleaf. “It is amazing to be part of the process.”

Fr. Fred Morse was ordained to the priesthood in June of 1995. Now the pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Kennebunk and Wells, Fr. Morse says after all he’s learned in his 26 years of priestly ministry, his advice to his younger self on his ordination day would be only six words.

“The wisdom is always to listen.”

Fr. Morse has served in parishes around Maine over the years, but a pair of assignments in 2003 that kept him beyond busy also provided one of his most educational and enjoyable times in ministry.

“When I was both a pastor of St. Christopher Parish on Peaks Island and a full-time chaplain at Maine Medical Center in Portland, many people thought it was too much,” said Fr. Morse. “But having the congregation to relate to along with helping patients and their families through their last days together was a great balance.”

Following the Mass, a luncheon was held in the hall of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, with Bishop Robert Reed, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, serving as the keynote speaker. Fr. Reed also concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Deeley.

Priests celebrating their 65th anniversary of ordination in 2020 or 2021 are Fr. Auger, Fr. Antony Mullaney, Fr. Sylvio Levesque, Fr. Harold Moreshead, and Fr. Hubert Paquet. Priests celebrating their 60th anniversary of ordination in 2020 or 2021 are Msgr. Charles Murphy, Fr. Antonio Amato, Fr. Alfred Jacques, Fr. Richard Rice, Fr. Philip Tracy, and Fr. James Roy, MM. Priests celebrating their 55th anniversary of ordination in 2020 or 2021 are Fr. Albert Roux, Fr. Roger Chabot, Fr. Vincent Mellone, and Fr. Roger Chabot. Priests celebrating their 50th anniversary of ordination in 2020 or 2021 are Fr. Cyr; Fr. Alfred Irving, Fr. John O’Hara, Fr. C. James Martel, and Fr. David Schlaver, CSC. In addition to Monsignor Dubois, Fr. Greenleaf, and Fr. Morse, priests celebrating their 25th anniversary of ordination in 2020 or 2021 are Fr. William Modlin, Fr. Jacques Dolbec, SOLT, and Fr. Aurelijus Gricius, OFM.

