NORTH ANSON — The Lisbon boys soccer team scored half a dozen goals in the first half to put away Carrabec 8-0 on Thursday.
Danny Levesque, Hunter Brissette and Bryce Poulin of Lisbon (8-1-0) all scored two goals each, while Elijah Fullerton, Sam Labamba and Aiden Parker all added a goal each of their own. Sean Moore saved two shots for Lisbon.
TRAIP ACADEMY 6, RICHMOND 1: Dylan Santamaria scored three goals as the Rangers beat the Bobcats in Richmond.
David Durling, Pedro Sarias Garcia and Owen Woolacota each added goals for Traip (4-4-0).
Max Viselli scored the lone goal for Richmond (5-3-0).
