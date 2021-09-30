TORONTO — The New York Yankees put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit broke for first on a wild strike three even though there was a runner on first and fewer than two outs.

“He woke up pretty stiff today and he’s limping around pretty good,” Manager Aaron Boone said. “We think it’s kind of a bone bruise that can be a result of the surgery. That’s kind of been on and off for him.”

Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year’s 60-game season.

Boone said tests Wednesday night showed no fracture to the left forearm of outfielder Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Gallo was not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale in Toronto but was available off the bench.

Entering Thursday’s games, the Yankees (90-68) led Boston (89-69) by one game in the AL wild-card standings. Seattle (89-70) was one-half game behind Boston and Toronto (88-70) was one game behind the Red Sox.

FIELD OF DREAMS: Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is heading a venture that has bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.

The company said that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball, which was owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.

Thomas will be chief executive officer, and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.

Stillman headed a group that bought the field, the location of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” and the adjacent Lansing family farm in 2011. The site of about 190 acres includes a working cornfield. She died in 2018.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 3: Rookie Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and St. Louis won at home, a day after its 17-game winning streak ended.

Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who was 0-3 in his last previous starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 6: Adolis Garcia set a Rangers rookie record for home runs and RBI, and Brock Holt put Texas ahead with a two-run double in the eighth inning against visiting Los Angeles.

