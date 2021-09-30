Portland, South Portland and Falmouth firefighters responded to a boat fire early Thursday afternoon on the Presumpscot River.

Flames had engulfed a 24-foot airboat that ran aground on mudflats near the Martin’s Point Bridge that spans the river from Portland to Falmouth, said Chris Goodall, assistant fire chief in Portland.

The boat’s owner made it to shore and contacted the Maine Marine Patrol at around 1 p.m., Goodall said. Firefighters responded in fire boats and trucks.

The fire created a plume of smoke that was visible to motorists traveling north on Interstate 295. Little could be done to save the boat, and most crews had left the scene before 2 p.m., Goodall said.

No information on the boat’s owner or the cause of the fire was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

