Portland rock band The Worst is the trio of singer and guitarist Brooke Binion, Will Bradford on bass and drummer Craig Sala. They made their recording debut album in 2017 with “Jane Doe Embryo” and a smattering of singles have followed including “Blacksheepish” last year. Their next album, “Yes Regrets,” will be released on Oct. 1.

“Jim’s Song” was produced by Will Holland (Pixies, Fall Out Boy). The song’s video was filmed and directed by Carissa Johnson and features drone footage by Andrew Doody.

Musically speaking, the song’s a gritty, fuzzy rocker that you can sink your ears into.

Here’s “Jim’s Song:”

