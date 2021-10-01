Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day, which takes place Oct. 4.

All pets are welcome to attend any of the Blessing of the Animals events. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the Earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.

Here are the confirmed events in chronological order (new events will be added as scheduled at www.portlanddiocese.org/Blessing-of-Animals-2021):

Locally, Blessing of the Animals will take place Sunday, Oct. 3. In Scarborough, it will take place outside of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, at noon. In Gorham, it will take place outside of St. Anne Church at 299 Main St. at 1 p.m.

