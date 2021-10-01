Cumberland County Jail is in lockdown and commissioners have declared a state of emergency as jail officials grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak and staffing shortages.

According to News Center Maine, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce told county commissioners on Wednesday that 13 staff members and 10 inmates have COVID-19.

The news outlet also reported that Joyce has 67 vacancies to fill. In the meantime, he and his command staff are filling shifts.

While officials work to contain the spread of the virus, all new prisoners are being sent to York County Jail in Alfred and Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset and no inmates are being transferred out of Cumberland County.

According to News Center Maine, the state of emergency, which commissioners voted to declare on Wednesday, allows Joyce to move staff members without county officials’ approval.

