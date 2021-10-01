TOPSHAM — Should they meet again, and as the top two teams in eight-man large school South, a rematch isn’t farfetched, the Mt. Ararat and Cheverus football teams would be hard-pressed to duplicate the show they put on Friday night.

Junior Matthew Fogg rushed for a key touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Stags (3-0) held on to win a wild 44-32 decision over the Eagles (4-1) before a large and boisterous crowd.

“It’s exciting,” Cheverus coach Mike Vance said. “It’s a great venue, a great setting and just a heck of an atmosphere here (Friday).”

Cheverus trailed 32-28 a the half before rallying despite turning the ball over four times.

Marshall Fowler rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 2:35 left in the third to give the Stags a 36-32 lead.

It stayed that way until Fogg made two big plays in the fourth to put the game away.

First, he sacked Eagles quarterback Mack Wilkins on fourth down a minute into the quarter to force a turnover on downs.

Then, on the ensuing play, he rushed for a 37-yard touchdown to make it a 44-32 game.

“It was crazy,” he said. “That touchdown, it was a big sigh of relief. We needed to make one more play and we did.”

The Eagles, the 2019 eight-man state champions, received a big night from junior Shea Farrell.

The junior running back rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He also hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half to give the Eagles a 32-28 lead at the break.

“We fought hard,” he said. “It was a great game. We’re going to see them again, in the playoffs, I hope.”

