Nick Simon netted two goals and Deering broke away from a halftime deadlock with four goals in the second half, earning a 5-1 boys’ soccer victory Friday at home against Bonny Eagle.

Chandrel Mangele Laza assisted on Simon’s first goal and later set up a goal by David Kita. Jeannot Ndayishimiye and Denis Simost Sima Matha each chipped in with a goal.

Deering improved to 6-2-1. Bonny Eagle is 3-5-2.

MARSHWOOD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Trevor Wozny scored twice and assisted on a goal by Wyatt Yager, leading the Hawks (7-2-1) past the Golden Trojans (5-4) in Saco.

Marshwood goalie Andrew Gray and Thornton’s Justin Gilbert each made six saves.

Arthur Closs Reston scored for the Trojans.

FALMOUTH 10, BIDDEFORD 0: Mason Farr and Mason Quiet each collected three goals and two assists for the Navigators (7-1-1) in a win over the Tigers (2-7) at Falmouth.

Jalen Angers, Alex Bezanson, Andrew Christie and Mike Christman each added a goal.

Falmouth keepers Justin Mayo and Theo Kowalsky made one save apiece. Cristo Lembissa had five saves for Biddeford.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 2, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Kynli Van Leer and Molly Taub scored and Sophia Morin made nine saves as the Dragons (7-1) edged the Windjammers (6-2) at Brunswick.

Sydney Stone scored for Camden Hills. Windjammers keeper Madeline Tobanczyn stopped six shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 7, POLAND 0: Sage Works and Abby Dickson each scored a pair of goals for the Wildcats (9-0) in a win over the Knights (2-9) in Poland.

Gail Armlin added a goal and an assist, and Ashley LaPierre and Marge Hanlon also scored.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, YARMOUTH 1: Eliza Thorne scored off a feed from Jade Blood in the second quarter, and Maddie Foreman converted a penalty stroke in the third as the Raiders (7-3) defeated the Clippers (7-3-1) in Fryeburg.

Sophie Smith scored for Yarmouth with five minutes remaining.

LAKE REGION 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Emily Reardon and Kasey Johnson notched two goals apiece, and the Lakers (4-4) erupted for four goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Patriots (2-7) at Naples.

Sadie Terrell also scored Lake Region.

Gray-New Gloucester got a fourth-quarter goal from Cady Kluck.

ST. DOMINIC 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: The Saints (8-0) got goals from Ava Apodaca, Abbie Mitchell and Emily Andrews in a win over the Rangers (0-7-1) at Auburn.

Abby Piche scored for Traip after St. Dom’s built a 3-0 lead.