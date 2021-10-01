Nick Simon netted two goals and Deering broke away from a halftime deadlock with four goals in the second half, earning a 5-1 boys’ soccer victory Friday at home against Bonny Eagle.
Chandrel Mangele Laza assisted on Simon’s first goal and later set up a goal by David Kita. Jeannot Ndayishimiye and Denis Simost Sima Matha each chipped in with a goal.
Deering improved to 6-2-1. Bonny Eagle is 3-5-2.
MARSHWOOD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Trevor Wozny scored twice and assisted on a goal by Wyatt Yager, leading the Hawks (7-2-1) past the Golden Trojans (5-4) in Saco.
Marshwood goalie Andrew Gray and Thornton’s Justin Gilbert each made six saves.
Arthur Closs Reston scored for the Trojans.
FALMOUTH 10, BIDDEFORD 0: Mason Farr and Mason Quiet each collected three goals and two assists for the Navigators (7-1-1) in a win over the Tigers (2-7) at Falmouth.
Jalen Angers, Alex Bezanson, Andrew Christie and Mike Christman each added a goal.
Falmouth keepers Justin Mayo and Theo Kowalsky made one save apiece. Cristo Lembissa had five saves for Biddeford.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
BRUNSWICK 2, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Kynli Van Leer and Molly Taub scored and Sophia Morin made nine saves as the Dragons (7-1) edged the Windjammers (6-2) at Brunswick.
Sydney Stone scored for Camden Hills. Windjammers keeper Madeline Tobanczyn stopped six shots.
FIELD HOCKEY
YORK 7, POLAND 0: Sage Works and Abby Dickson each scored a pair of goals for the Wildcats (9-0) in a win over the Knights (2-9) in Poland.
Gail Armlin added a goal and an assist, and Ashley LaPierre and Marge Hanlon also scored.
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, YARMOUTH 1: Eliza Thorne scored off a feed from Jade Blood in the second quarter, and Maddie Foreman converted a penalty stroke in the third as the Raiders (7-3) defeated the Clippers (7-3-1) in Fryeburg.
Sophie Smith scored for Yarmouth with five minutes remaining.
LAKE REGION 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Emily Reardon and Kasey Johnson notched two goals apiece, and the Lakers (4-4) erupted for four goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Patriots (2-7) at Naples.
Sadie Terrell also scored Lake Region.
Gray-New Gloucester got a fourth-quarter goal from Cady Kluck.
ST. DOMINIC 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: The Saints (8-0) got goals from Ava Apodaca, Abbie Mitchell and Emily Andrews in a win over the Rangers (0-7-1) at Auburn.
Abby Piche scored for Traip after St. Dom’s built a 3-0 lead.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Richmond girls soccer rolls past Valley
-
Sports
Sports Digest: 76ers withhold $8.25 million payment for Ben Simmons
-
Sports
Rays’ plan to play in sister-city a bad idea
-
Nation & World
COVID cases are falling, but U.S. on the brink of 700,000 dead
-
Business
Chinese media says Maine lobster shipment was ‘Pandora’s box’ behind pandemic
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.