I voted for Susan Collins for her first term and have regretted it ever since. I’m a lifelong Democrat but admired William Cohen and Olympia Snowe.

When she first ran for Senate in 1996, Ms. Collins was a young, energetic moderate who planned to limit herself to two terms. I thought she would follow in the footsteps of other moderate, ethical Maine lawmakers. Instead, she has morphed into another right-wing senator who is mainly focused on staying in power.

I’m not sure how Sen. Collins can maintain the fiction that she supports a woman’s right to a safe abortion, when she voted to confirm two Supreme Court justices whose anti-choice opinions were clear. She is now refusing to support a Democratic bill that would guarantee the protections of Roe v. Wade because of concerns over “extreme” language. Is she planning to negotiate with Democrats? Submit a bill of her own? It seems unlikely.

And, as for her endorsement of Paul LePage: The choice of governor is now a life-and-death issue. I’ve spent the entire pandemic being grateful that he’s no longer governor. Does Sen. Collins want Maine to become another Florida?

Olympia Snowe understood that the Republican Party had moved uncomfortably to her right and left the Senate. She was able to retire with her integrity intact. Susan Collins will not.

Deborah Holzel

Bath

