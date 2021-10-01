I have been frustrated, dismayed and angry with people who won’t get vaccinated, ignoring medical expertise and the danger they pose to others as well as themselves. This past week, living through another medical crisis, I found a salve to my own helplessness in our national COVID nightmare.

My husband had a heart attack. After double bypass surgery at Maine Med, he is now in a rehab facility. In planning for his eventual return home, I contacted a company about renting a temporary ramp for our house in case he needs to use a wheelchair.

Two men came to do measurements. I wore a mask and asked if they were vaccinated and had masks. One had a mask in the truck; the other said that he hasn’t “been vaccinated yet” and did not wear a mask.

Later I called the company to express my distress that they would send unvaccinated employees to interact with the public (particularly considering that wheelchair needs are often tied to the elderly and health issues – vulnerable folks).

This experience leads to the idea of “consumer clout.” When we patronize stores or services, we can ask if their employees have been vaccinated. If not, don’t give them your business. Perhaps that’s an effective way to help the medical professionals and President Biden push for the minimum 70 to 85 percent vaccination rate needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Joyce Martin

Scarborough

