SCARBOROUGH — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is pleased to announce the addition of Lindsay Gagne to the team at their Scarborough location.

Gagne grew up in Parsonsfield, Maine, and Effingham, New Hampshire, along with her two brothers and sisters. She attended Kingswood Regional Highschool in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Gagne spent over 16 years in the health care field providing and coordinating services for individuals with disabilities by serving as a liaison with medical providers, state departments and family guardians. Her experience includes oversight of multiple licensed residential homes, mentoring and training supervisors, also supporting individuals with attaining goals, building relationships, and promoting independence. For two years, Gagne worked as a deputy clerk and planning board assistant for her local municipality providing resources and education on state and municipal regulations while maintaining town bookkeeping, tax collections, and public records. She also has past experience coordinating state and local elections and handling customer transactions.

Gagne currently resides in Parsonsfield and is proud to call Maine her home along with the rest of her family who have all moved to Maine within the past 12 years. She considers herself an outdoor enthusiast that enjoys traveling, hiking and camping. Lindsay and her family have always enjoyed camping and traveling together to one of their favorite camping areas in Acadia, where they visit together each year. Lindsay also enjoys painting, gardening and taking her two dogs out to explore new trails.

Gagne comes to Fontaine with her sales agent license and according to a company press release says she looks forward to working as a buyer agent with the support of the Fontaine Team. “Her strong ability to provide a great customer service experience will allow her to assist her real estate clients with confidence when buying or selling a home,” according to the release. Gagne will be working out of the Scarborough location and can be reached at (207)347-9002 or [email protected]

The Fontaine Family Team serves 8 counties – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset – in two locations, 336 Center Street in Auburn and 432 US Route One in Scarborough. For more information visit BrendaFontaine.com or call (207)784-3800 or (207)289-3830.

