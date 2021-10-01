RICHMOND — Alana Hixon had five goals and two assists to lead Richmond past Valley 14-0 in girls soccer action Friday.

Lila Viselli added a hat trick and two assists for Richmond (4-2-0) while Emma Valley, Eden Balduf, Linnea Holm, Katie Johnson, Stephanie Balduf and Lorelei Zoulamis had one goal apiece. Liz Johnson and Hixon combined to make three saves.

Valley falls to 1-1-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

DIRIGO 3, LISBON 2: Kathryn Colloder Emily woods, Jayce Brophy each scored a goal in the Cougars’ win over the Greyhound in Lisbon.

Grace Reril had two assists and Colloder had one. Haley Tuplin and Amelia Mooney each punched in a goal for the Greyhounds, Tuplin also picking up an assist.

Alvia Ellis made four saves Dirigo, while Maria Levesque had 12 saves for Lisbon.

SKOWHEGAN 5, BRUNSWICK 0: Laney LeBlanc had two goals and two assists to pace the River Hawks to the win in Brunswick.

Ellie Quinn added two goals for Skowhegan while Kate Kelso chipped in with one. Laney Vanedistine made three saves.

Savannah Birch stopped 10 shots for Brunswick.