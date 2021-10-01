Maine reported 738 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Friday as the state continues to work its way through a backlog of positive test results.

The daily report brings the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 90,727. In total, 1,022 people have died.

The state has reported some of its highest single-day case loads of the pandemic recently, but a backlog of positive tests caused by the delta variant surge means the numbers being reported have been a reflection of cases reported over multiple days. Friday’s cases, for example, were initially reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention over a period dating back to Sept. 21.

Maine is also seeing an increase in cases and outbreaks in schools.

Over the last 30 days, schools have reported 2,578 COVID cases and 108 outbreaks. The outbreaks represent about 15 percent of schools but are not necessarily a reflection of in-school transmission. Officials continue to say that full in-person learning can take place safely as long as schools continue to adhere to health and safety protocols such as universal indoor masking and vaccinations for those who are eligible.

While there are subtle signs that the current surge may be easing, the rapid spread of the delta variant across the region is continuing to strain the capacity of Maine hospitals. As of Thursday, 226 people were hospitalized including 71 in critical care and 28 on a ventilator. New information on hospitalizations was not immediately available Friday morning.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 593, compared to 485 two weeks ago.

A statewide vaccination mandate for hospital staff and many other health care workers takes effect Friday, although Gov. Janet Mills has said enforcement will be delayed until Oct. 29 to give workers more time to get their shots.

The mandate is being challenged in court, but a federal judge has not yet issued an order in a lawsuit seeking to block the mandate.

Around the U.S., reports of new cases have been falling steadily as much of the country moves past the late summer surge. On Friday the U.S. reported 116,090 new cases and had a seven-day daily average of 111,210. That’s down from a seven-day average of 150,376 two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.

This story will be updated.

