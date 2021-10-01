FOXBOROUGH, Mass — Tom Brady actually had something to do with building a dynasty in New England, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Friday, dousing one potential beef with the quarterback who let the team to six Super Bowl championships.

Asked by a reporter if he would have had the same success without Tom Brady, Belichick said, “Of course not.”

That Belichick was even asked was a tribute to his obstinacy and his well-worn refusal to give simple and obvious answers to simple and obvious questions, routinely brushing them aside with non-responsive filibusters such as, “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

The Belichick-Brady rift has dominated NFL headlines this week as the quarterback returns to New England with the Buccaneers to play against the Patriots for the first time in his career.

Both sides are reportedly testy over who deserves more credit for the Patriots success, a question that seemed to tilt toward Brady when he led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory last year in his first season away from Belichick’s tutelage. (The Patriots went 7-9 without Brady).

On Friday, Belichick did not hesitate to share the credit.

“We’ve talked about that for two decades,” the coach said. “I think I’ve been on the record dozens of time saying there’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback, and to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.”

JETS: New York Jets fans have been clamoring the last few weeks for Denzel Mims to see the field again.

The second-year wide receiver will get that chance Sunday against Tennessee.

Coach Robert Saleh announced that Mims will be active for the game after the second-round pick from last year was a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

Also, although listed as questionable, receiver Jamison Crowder is set to make his season debut after being limited to for two days. Crowder missed the first three games, first with COVID-19 and then a groin injury.

BEARS: Chicago will wait until game time to announce its starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

Coach Matt Nagy said he couldn’t rule out Dalton for Sunday at Soldier Field because his health has improved, and he is the team’s regular starter.

BILLS: Buffalo will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Both were ruled out, with Poyer sidelined by a left ankle injury and Feliciano out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among possibilities for Feliciano’s spot.