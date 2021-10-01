Some players have been removed from the Brunswick High football team for the rest of the season as an “interim measure” as the school department awaits a final report on its investigation into allegations of hazing during a preseason team retreat.

Phil Potenziano, Brunswick’s superintendent of schools, said in an email to the Press Herald that “as an interim measure the players have been removed for the remainder of the football season.”

Potenziano would not specify how many players have been removed, citing confidentiality concerns and the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“Playing football for Brunswick high School is a privilege, not a right,” Potenziano wrote. “Players are expected to always act appropriately and with character and integrity, not only on the football field but also in school and in the community. The Brunswick School Department has taken interim actions as a result of violations of the codes of conduct and other school district policies. This has resulted in some students being removed from the BHS football team.”

Potenziano said he anticipates receiving a copy of the investigation report compiled by the school’s legal counsel later on Friday.

Earlier this season the Brunswick football roster listed 38 players. On Thursday, 24 players were dressed in football gear and practicing for a game Friday night at Skowhegan High. The practice was run by assistant coach Nate Brunette.

Head football coach Dan Cooper and assistant Greg Nadeau were placed on administrative leave by Potenziano from their coaching positions last week. Also last week, Potenziano canceled the varsity football game on Sept. 24 and put the entire program on a four-day pause as the school department and Brunswick police conducted separate investigations of the alleged hazing incident.

Scott Stewart, Brunswick’s police chief, said Tuesday that the Brunswick School Department supplied police with materials related to its investigation, including video of the alleged hazing incident. A detective was assigned to the police investigation last week.

Potenziano has said he became aware of the hazing allegations on or around Sept. 8 and that the incident took place during a team retreat in August at Thomas Point Beach – a music venue and campground in Brunswick.

On Sept. 16, in a letter addressed to Brunswick High football parents, Potenziano announced that the school department had launched an investigation to “uncover any violations of school rules and determine appropriate action.” That investigation has been conducted by the school’s legal counsel, led by attorney Allen Kropp of the Portland firm Drummond Woodsum.

On Tuesday the team was allowed to return to football activities.

“After considering the interim suspensions, these consequences apply to a small group of athletes in this situation,” Potenziano wrote. “As a result, after consulting with BHS Administration, we determined we could safely field a full team. Supporting student-athletes and the general student body through this situation has been our priority, as evidenced by our supportive measure, and continuing to allow the team to play is a supportive measure.”

This story will be updated.

