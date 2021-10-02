ATHENS, Ga. — Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.
Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.
Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).
Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense following last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards.
(14) MICHIGAN 38, WISCONSIN 17: Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and the Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) remained unbeaten with a victory over the Badgers (1-3, 0-2) in Madison, Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.
Wisconsin trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play. Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play, and neither returned to the game.
(24) WAKE FOREST 37, LOUISVILLE 34: Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and the Demon Deacons (5-0, 3-0 ACC) beat the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) in Winston-Sale, North Carolina, to remain unbeaten.
Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons, who got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several patient and chain-moving runs on the go-ahead drive.
RHODE ISLAND 27, STONY BROOK 20: Andre Blackett stuffed Ty Son Lawson on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line for the Rams (4-0, 2-0 CAA) to secure Rhode Island’s first-ever win over the SeaWolves (1-4, 0-2), in overtime, in Kingston, Rhode Island.
