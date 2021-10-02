In August, the Commonwealth Fund issued a report comparing health care in the U.S. to 10 other high-income countries. The U.S. compared dismally, ranking last in health care affordability and health equity. The U.S. health care system also has the highest rate of infant mortality and deaths that would have been prevented with good health care. Although Maine’s infant mortality and overall mortality rates are lower than the U.S. average, they are still significantly worse than the other 10 countries.

The report’s authors note, “Four features distinguish top performing countries from the United States: 1) they provide for universal coverage and remove cost barriers; 2) they invest in primary care systems to ensure that high-value services are equitably available in all communities to all people; 3) they reduce administrative burdens that divert time, efforts, and spending from health improvement efforts; and 4) they invest in social services, especially for children and working-age adults.”

It is long past time for us to improve our inequitable and overpriced health care system. Maine Healthcare Action is a group of dedicated Maine residents who are working on a ballot initiative, demanding that the Maine Legislature implement a publicly funded, equitable health care system for all Maine residents. Please sign their petition to put health care on the ballot in 2022. For more information, visit mainehealthcareaction.org

Julie Keller Pease

Topsham

