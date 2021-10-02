TOPSHAM — Isla Godo chipped in a goal in the 31st minute to give the Mt. Ararat girls soccer team a 2-0 win over Lewiston on Saturday.
Elena Willis finished off a pass from Amanda Pickens in the final minute of regulation for the Eagles (4-1-1).
The Blue Devils fall to 0-7-0.
BOYS SOCCER
LEAVITT 1, MORSE 0: Cooper McGray scored from Kaden Trenoweth midway through the second half to lift the Hornets (3-4-2) past the Shipbuilders (0-8-1) in Bath.
Leavitt goalie Myles Hanscom stopped six shots, while Quintin Webster made nine saves for Morse.
