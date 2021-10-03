SOUTH PORTLAND – Mrs. Anne (Casey) Haley, 93, of South Portland died peacefully on Sept. 28, 2021.

A lifelong resident of Portland and South Portland, Anne was born on July 27, 1928, to Joseph and Mary (Crowley) Casey in Portland. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, class of 1946. Following graduation, Anne was employed by New England Telephone Company.

Anne married John “Jack” F. Haley on June 6, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Parish. Together, they shared 43 years of marriage in the home they built together on Sawyer Street until he preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1997. A devout Catholic, Anne was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland and a past communicant of St. Joseph’s and The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

After marriage, Anne stayed home to raise her and Jack’s five children. Anne proudly raised her children and was devoted to her family. She found great joy in talking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Anne also kept active in the community with many volunteer projects. Anne walked through this world with dignity, strength, and grace.

In addition to her husband, Anne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Mary Casey.

Anne is survived by her son, John F. Haley, Jr and his wife Anne of Palm Beach, Fla., her daughter Anne-Marie Haley of South Portland, her daughter Mary Kathryn (Katie) Canning and her husband Brian of Narragansett, R.I., her daughter Julie Cairns and her husband Peter of Saco, and her daughter Janet Dubow and husband Scott of Wakefield, Mass. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren – her angels – Megan and Emily Cairns, John and Alexander Dubow; her sister Helen (Casey) Olesen of Portland; and by many nieces and nephews, all of whom were very special to her.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Piper Shores and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care given to Anne.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Masks are respectfully requested to be worn at the services. To view Anne’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Breast Oncology Department and to Dr. Patrick Wen, Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215

