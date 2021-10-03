GORHAM – Lauretta Therese (Dumond) Babkirk passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at the Gorham House.

Born in Fort Kent, the daughter of Emma Austin and George Dumond, she attended Fort Kent schools along with her nine siblings, graduating from Fort Kent High School in 1943. Following high school, she worked as a secretary for the Maine Farm Bureau and the UMaine Cooperative Extension 4-H Program in Fort Kent.

In 1946 she married Clifford Babkirk following his tour of duty in WW II and then lived in Homestead, Fla., and Gorham. In 1953 they moved to North Scarborough where they raised their four children on a small working farm.

Lauretta was a member of the North Scarborough Grange, the Scarborough Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club, the Nonesuch Senior Citizens Group and Saint Anne’s church in Gorham where she was an active member of the Arts and Crafts Women’s Group.

Throughout her life as a homemaker she enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts, gardening and caring for her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Beverly Bridges of Raymond and Deborah (David) Knight of Gorham; Clifford (Anne) of Sanford, and Douglas (Barbara) of Portland. In addition, she was blessed with seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Philip Dumond of Fort Kent and a sister, Delores Levecque of Portland; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband in 1981; and brothers Dana, Finland, Roland, Lloyd, and Claude, and sisters Rowena Breau and Joan Palmer.

