SOUTH PORTLAND – Michael J. Caudle, 78, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, with his family by his side.

Caudle was born on August 12, 1943 and brought up in Albemarle, N.C. He attended Southern Connecticut University, where he earned his M.S. and B.S. in Art Education, with a minor in English. His extensive continuing education includes courses at Utah State University, Southern Utah State University, Fairfield University, the University of Michigan, the New York Botanical Gardens, where he completed course work in Botanical illustration and held membership in The National Art Education and Connecticut Art Associations.

His teaching career spanned over 25 years, in grades K-12 with concentration in Secondary Art and English. In addition, he enjoyed an earlier career in stained glass art for 15 years, during which time most of his works were commissioned.

Retired from teaching, he focused on his art and he had completed a number of watercolor landscapes of the Montana farm lands and rivers, the Rocky Mountains and a large number of New England seascapes and landscapes. His fine small watercolor gift cards are representative of various garden flowers and miniature landscapes.

He was an avid gardener and had recently completed an outdoor garden room. He was also a fine quilter and completed two large quilts during recent years.

He exhibited at: The Scarab Club, Detroit, Ml 1975 (Stained Glass), Boothbay Region Arts Foundation, Boothbay Harbor, River Arts Gallery, Damariscotta, The Western Heritage Museum, Vernal, Utah (Juried Shows-2010, 2011, 2012), The Uintah Basin in Celebration (UBIC) Roosevelt, Utah (Juried Shows 2011 and 2012), Roots Café – One Man Show, Roosevelt, Utah and won BEST IN SHOW – UBIC – 2005, two one-man shows at the Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

He was affiliated with: The Watercolor Society of Utah, Boothbay Region Arts Foundation, Art Collector Maine, Portland, and the River Arts Gallery, Damariscotta.

Michael was predeceased by his three sisters, Ellen Grant, Daphne Kilbourn, Millie Rosenblatt, two brothers, David and Jan Caudle.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; and their small cats, Okra and Nelly, of South Portland. They enjoyed photography, the arts, touring the seacoast and visiting many points of interest throughout New England. He is survived by his daughter, Michal Caudle Swain and husband Robert of Ark.; a brother, Richard Caudle and wife Sharyn of Connecticut and Florida; grandson, Jamie Swain; aunt, Sue Frances and her son, Mark; nieces Katie, Maggie, Regan, Shelly, Jessica, and Morgen; and several grand-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway. To view Michael’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

