BUXTON – Ryan Patrick Yebba, 24, passed away suddenly on Sept. 23, 2021.

Ryan was born on June 7, 1997, in Boston, to Patrick and Elizabeth (MacKenzie) Yebba Jr.

He graduated from South Portland High School in 2015 and later joined the United States Marine Corp. Ryan was currently employed at R.J. Grondin and Sons, in Gorham.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Paul and Teresa MacKenzie.

Ryan is survived by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth; his brother, Jack; his paternal grandparents Patrick and Katherine Yebba Sr.; aunts and uncles Mary and Kevin Lilly of Boise, Idaho, Paula MacKenzie of Plymouth, Mass., Thomas and Margaret MacKenzie of Plymouth, Mass., Teresa and Bruce King of Portland, George and Maryann MacKenzie of Harpswell, Laura and Michael Melle of Ionia Mich., and Michael Yebba of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and many, many cousins. Ryan also leaves behind a large and close-knit group of steadfast and loyal friends since the 6th grade.

A private memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Donations in Ryan’s memory can be made to

The JED Foundation at

https://donate.jedfoundation.org/fundraiser/3506041

