BOSTON — The University of Maine field hockey team scored twice in the fourth quarter on its way to a 3-2 win over Boston University in an America East game on Sunday.

Maine (7-5, 4-0 America East) trailed 2-1 after the third quarter. Hana Davis tied it and Poppy Lambert scored five minutes later to give the Black Bears the win.

Madisyn Hartley scored in the third period for Maine, while Rachel Borzymowski and Thalia Steenssen scored for Boston University (2-9, 0-3).

TRINITY 3, BATES 1: Caelin Flaherty scored three goals as the Bantams (8-1, 4-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (4-5, 1-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Emma Cropper had three saves for Trinity, while Grace Biddle had two saves for Bates.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 1, TRINITY 0: Maeve Parmelee scored early in the second half as the Bobcats (2-4-2, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (5-3-1, 1-3-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Izzy Lussier had an assists for Bates, while Kat Nuckols had seven saves.

BOWDOIN 0, COLBY 0: Alex Arndt and Penny Rocchio combined for four saves for the Polar Bears (6-3-2, 1-3-2 NESCAC), while Ashley Boardman and Emily McMaster combined for nine saves for the Mules (3-3-3, 0-3-3), in a scoreless tie in Waterville.

ALBANY 1, MAINE 0: Jamine Colbert scored in the first half as the Great Danes (2-4-4, 1-1-2 America East) beat the Black Bears (2-5-2, 0-4) in Albany, New York.

Kira Kutzinski had six saves for Maine, while Cassandra Coster had one save for Albany.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 2, TRINITY 1: Alec Szwarcewicz scored twice in the first half and the Bobcats (6-3, 2-2 NESCAC) went on to defeat the Bantams (2-7, 0-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.

