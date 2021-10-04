Twenty-nine Morse High School students have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their achievement on AP Exams. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for excellent performance on the AP exams.

Six Morse students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Eleanor Carrolton, Tanner Hennin, Acadia Morse, Nina Powers, Aidan Pryor and Evan Willertz.

Six students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Benjamin Brewer, Lily Clifford, Trevor Hanna, Iris Hennin, Allison Reblin and Liam Scanlon.

Seventeen students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The students are: Katelyn Anderson, Caleb Avery, Sydney Barr, Emma Beauregard, Audrey Crews, Dylan DeMerchant, Elliot Harkins, Oscar Hennin, Lora LaRochelle, Mary LaRochelle, Elizabeth McWalter, Aidan Shields, Jonah Smith, Isabel Strelneck, Wren Tetreault, Ivan Wolff and Hadley Wong.

Of this year’s Morse award recipients, 12 are current students. These students have one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award. Morse students are able to enroll in 13 AP courses at Morse and have access to additional online courses offered through the state-funded APME program.

