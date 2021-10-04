Benefits

Saturday 10/9

White Cane Walk for Independence & Auction: Poetry in Motion, 10 a.m., guest poets and virtual online presentation, proceeds support people who are blind or visually impaired, register for auction at bit.ly/38ARYr7.

Saturday 10/16

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Maine Street Mall & Gazebo, Brunswick, bit.ly/3mX0itz.

Ongoing

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop accepting donations. Contact Sarah Adams at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/thrift-shop/ for more information.

Books/Authors

Thursday 10/14

Blurb Club, noon, in-person discussion about books, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library at Flight Deck Brewing on Brunswick Landing. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books at Night, virtual Mechanics’ Hall Book Club, 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

First Friday Book Club, noon via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group, 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Sci-fi Book Club, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group, 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

StoryWalks by Freeport Community Library, new book every month. Details at freeportlibrary.com.

World War II Commemoration, free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Costume Sale, Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick, 3-8 p.m. Oct. 15, $25 donation; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, $10 credit for purchase (no refunds). Tickets, masks required, msmt.org.

Saturday 10/9

Maine Right to Life Convention, 9 a.m., Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave., Portland, featuring international activist and author F.A. Cole. Register at mainerighttolife.com/events.

Sunday 10/10

PetVet, 9:30-11 a.m., Tractor Supply Company, 24 Farley Rd, Brunswick. Walk-in veterinary services, petvet.vippetcare.com.

Monday 10/11

Rally for Wabanaki Rights, 10 a.m., Wabanaki Alliance and partners virtual press conference to highlight legislation restoring the Tribes’ right to self-govern and celebration of Wabanaki culture, facebook.com/WabanakiAlliance.

Saturday 10/16

Maine Cannabis & Hemp Convention, 10 a.m., 512 Warren Ave, Portland.

Ongoing

Adult Day Trips, hosted by Yarmouth Community Services, see yarmouthme.myrec.com for details.

Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at Brunswick Landing, btlt.org/farmers-market.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter, 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Critical Home Repair program, Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon lunch meeting on Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; high-risk customers 9-10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, 504-9340.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Yarmouth Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, 1 Railroad Square in the Bickford Pavilion. Live music, food truck.

Dining

Saturday 10/9

Bean Supper, 4-6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, chop suey, mac and cheese, slaw, homemade biscuits, brown bread and pies. Adults $9, kids under 12, $4.

Bean Supper, 4:30-6 p.m. Acacia Lodge, Route 136, Durham, eat-in or takeout.

Tuesday 10/12

“Preserving the Maine Harvest: Fermenting Vegetables,” University of Maine Cooperative Extension webinar, noon, registration required; $5 donation optional, bit.ly/3AWctej.

Saturday 10/16

Bean Supper, 4:30-5:30 p.m., curbside at AMVETS Post 6, 1095 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester, $8.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, open for in-person shopping 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels, call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

“Spoonful: Bite-Sized Food & Nutrition Information,” new blog by University of Maine Cooperative Extension with recipes, food preservation and safety, grocery shopping on a budget, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/spoonful.

Fairs

Saturday 10/9 Autumnfest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Bath. Make your own scarecrow, scavenger hunt, open mic. See visitbath.com for details. Christmas by the Sea Holiday Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Crafts, country store items and baked goods, takeout lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 833-6026. Sunday 10/10 Mind Body Spirit Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport. Crystals, psychics, reiki, holistic health. $5 admission, portion of proceeds benefits the Dempsey Center, mindbodyspiritfestivals.org. Health

Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, Mid Coast Hospital’s Parkview Campus, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. first four weekends in October, midcoasthealth.com/wellness/flu.

Living Well with Diabetes, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, six-week virtual workshop helps people with Type 2 diabetes, free, call 440-2390 to register.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Fresh Air Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Longfellow Arboretum in Payson Park, Portland, ample space for social distancing, $7.50-$10. ashleyflowersyoga.com.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meetings, 6 p.m. every Monday at the Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street in Brunswick. Call 729-6400 for more.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Yoga at Bradbury Mountain State Park, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturdays, Pownal. Hosted by L.L.Bean, visitfreeport.com.

Yoga in the Park, 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, Discovery Park at L.L.Bean, Freeport. Bring a mat and blocks if you have them, all levels welcome. Weather permitting. Free, visitfreeport.com.

Kids

Alien Scavenger Hunt, through Oct. 18, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Clues leading to treasure are outside, can be played anytime, freeportlibrary.com, 865-3307. “Planimal Party,” 4-5 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25, Nov. 1 and 8. Quality STEM activities for elementary school-age children, Patten Free Library, Bath. Pre-registration is required at patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Dangerous Thinking Club, 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine, free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series, noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group, virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. every Thursday. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each virtual session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Storytime, 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Storytime for Toddlers, outside Freeport Community Library, 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday and Thursday through Oct. 21. Limited seating, weather permitting, masks required for ages 4 and up, free and open to the public, 865-3307.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library, curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs, thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, available every other Tuesday through Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. curtislibrary.com.

Wednesday Yoga, 9-9:30 a.m. weekly, The Children’s Museum lawn, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Free, reservations at revecyclingstudio.com/schedule#/week.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Children’s Programs in Freeport include Farmer for the Morning, Farmyard Storytime and Salamander Meander, learn more at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, open for limited browsing, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Curbside and delivery service available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Book drop is open. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for reopening details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, curbside service for pre-order available. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, open for indoor browsing Monday through Friday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside only Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to noon. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library, open for in-person browsing. Email [email protected] for pickup. CloudLibrary and Digital Maine Library available. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library, open to the public Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup hours Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library, open for browsing; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, in-person browsing with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland now open with limited services. Go online for details. Curbside service available. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library reopened for browsing. Curbside pickup and computer use available by appointment. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, Main Library building now open for in-person, grab-and-go Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information about curbside pickup and status of branches, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth open for grab-and-go Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library has reopened. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Falmouth Land Trust, guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Scarborough Marsh Maps, free at town clerk’s office at the Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Audubon Nature Center-Pine Point Road and Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Saturday 10/9

Fall Family Hike, 10 a.m., Woodward Point Preserve, 219 Woodward Point Road, Brunswick. Free, mcht.org.

Sparrow Walk, 3 p.m., Broadturn Farm Preserve, 7 Hanson Road, Scarborough. All ages welcome, but some agility may be required to navigate the trails. Free, scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Tuesday 10/12

“The Butterflies of Maine: Biology, Identification and Conservation,” 7-8 p.m., Friends of Scarborough Marsh/Scarborough Public Library free virtual lecture, scarboroughlibrary.org/event/registration/butterflies-maine.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Women’s Hike Night, 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

“Praying Through Grief,” 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30, Monsignor DiMingo Hall at St. Peter Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Draws on Catholic tradition of bereavement.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), now meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick. 729-6400.

Sunday 10/10

Global Mental Health Awareness Day: Smash the Stigma, 10 a.m., speeches, poetry, music and community stigma reduction at Monument Square, 456 Congress Street, Portland.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Dempsey Center, virtual support and resources at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources and dempseycenter.org/programming/program-calendar/.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Cooks needed to prepare meals for Independence Association group homes in Brunswick. Scheduling two meals weekly Monday and Thursday. Contribute once, monthly or weekly, email [email protected]

Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives, redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted, Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Workshops/Talks

Southern Maine Agency on Aging resource specialist, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or [email protected]

Thursday 10/7

“Growing Great Garlic in Maine,” 6-7:30 p.m. University of Maine Cooperative Extension webinar, registration required at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/growing-great-garlic-in-maine to attend live or receive a link to the recording.

Saturday 10/9

Harpswell History Tour, 10 a.m., tour of Harpswell’s historic center. Harpswell Historical Society Museum, 929 Harpswell Neck Road. Free, hhltmaine.org.

Wednesday 10/13

“Black History of Maine,” by journalist Bob Greene, 5:30 p.m., in person in the Patten Free Library in Bath and via Zoom. Mask requested at in-person event. To register for the Zoom event visit patten.lib.me.us.

Thursday 10/14

Midcoast Senior College Current Events Forum, noon, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

General Sherman’s “Railroad Defense in the Atlanta Campaign,” 7 p.m., by Robert I Girardi, guest speaker for the Joshua L. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Ongoing

A Common Yarn, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group, 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Ecomaine Waste Management, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

“From Farm to Table Fare,” seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME, classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine, free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso, help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

