In Brunswick’s first game since an alleged hazing investigation came to light, it was a new experience for many, including acting head coach Nate Brunette. Despite a 61-14 loss to Skowhegan, Brunette saw a lot of good things on Friday night.

“We played some good hard-nosed football and responded well to the adversity,” said Brunette, who coached in his first career varsity game. “It was a little nerve-racking (to coach) at first, but football is football. It’s essentially the same as a JV game with managing your players, except it was under the lights.

On Monday, junior varsity players were seen at practice going through a walkthrough ahead of the junior varsity game at home against Skowhegan. The varsity team did not practice.

“Obviously we weren’t as prepared (on Friday) as we would’ve liked with fewer days to prepare,” said Brunette. “I think the JV reps will help our role players. We have a pretty good plan this week and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.”

• • •

Freeport (3-1) is planning to resume activities later this week after its game against Poland last week was called off.

“We’re planning on our varsity players being back from quarantine on Wednesday,” said Freeport head coach Paul St. Pierre in a text message. “We’re planning to be able to play Friday at Bucksport.”

After the Falcons improved to 3-1 on Sept. 25 in a road win over Lisbon (0-3), close contacts along with injuries forced Freeport to call off its homecoming game against Poland. Lisbon also had to cancel its game with Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale this past weekend due to COVID-19 issues.

• • •

Mt. Ararat suffered its first setback of the season on Friday in a 44-32 loss to Cheverus (4-0) at home. Despite an offensive outpouring in the first half that resulted in 32 points and a lead, the Eagles could only muster 53 yards of total offense and zero points in the second half.

Mt. Ararat head coach Frank True says the team is handling the adversity “well” despite losing its first tackle football game in 717 days.

“It was a disappointing outcome but that was a great team we lost to,” said True. “It was a learning experience that we’ll build from and move past as a team.”

The Eagles (4-1) were once again paced by Shea Farrell, who rushed 27 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown while forcing two fumbles on defense. Running mate Kaiden Getchell added 26 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m proud of the way we played and adjusted to the adjustments,” said True. “We have nothing to hang our heads about, but we also have some things that we need to fix.”

The loss to Cheverus sets up a potentially similar run as to what Mt. Ararat’s 2019 state title team went through. After losing to Maranacook twice in the regular season, the Eagles dominated the Black Bears 36-14 on the road in Readfield in the regional final en route to their first state championship in program history. Mt. Ararat will potentially have to do the same this season, only this time it’s against Cheverus.

“We’ll just look to take care of business coming up,” added True. “Hopefully, we’ll see them (Cheverus) again.”

• • •

Morse (4-1) continued its winning ways on Saturday afternoon in a convincing 56-8 victory over Ellsworth/Sumner in the Shipbuilders’ homecoming game.

“What a great day that was, the energy from the fans was at a high level,” said Morse head coach Jason Darling. “The players were lucky to participate in an event that took place like Saturday’s.”

Quarterback Josh ter Mors paced the offense with four total touchdowns — two through the air and two on the ground. He finished with 104 yards passing with two touchdowns to go along with 40 yards on the ground and two more scores. Ben Doughty had 124 yards on the ground on 10 carries while Gabe Aucoin added 167 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

With a rematch with Camden Hills up next, Darling is hoping this time around will be different from the Sept. 11 game scheduled on the fly. The Windjammers won 60-42.

“We had no time to prepare for them (Camden Hills) last time we met,” said Darling. “This will be a good test to see where we’re at and how much we’ve improved over the last month or so.”

