It’s about to get serious.

The fall season will bestow its first championships with the golf state matches this coming weekend and the rest of the sports have made the turn into the backstretch of their campaigns.

There’s much excitement to come and some highlights in the rear view mirror as well, so here’s a quick glimpse at what’s upcoming and what you might have missed:

Golf

The golf state matches are Friday and Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

At last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier, Waynflete became one of the two Class C teams to qualify, as the Flyers reached states as a team for the first time. George Fahey, the reigning individual Class C champion, led the way with an 18-hole score of 71, good for one-under-par. Ed Cox (81) was second individually. Henry Kerr (89) tied for ninth and Oscar Twining (94) tied for 12th.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier was held Monday, too late for this edition. Cheverus, Deering and Portland all hoped to make the cut for the Class A state match.

Football

Portland’s football team passed its biggest test to date last Friday and improved to 5-0 with a statement-making 28-14 victory at perennial powerhouse/reigning Class B champion Marshwood. After a scoreless first quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Grant Crosby hit Aidan DiMillo for a 35-yard touchdown, then Kennedy Charles added a 2-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead. The Hawks pulled within seven at halftime, but Brandon Boyle scored on a 2-yard run in the third period before putting it away with another 2-yard rush in the fourth. Marshwood got a touchdown back, but Portland held on. Boyle rushed for 106 yards, Reegan Buck added 80 and Charles finished with 50.

“Big statement,” said Boyle. “This shows that we’re a top team.”

“We just started balling out,” said Buck. “I just love my line. They kept pushing and pushing until the game was over.”

“I don’t think you can overplay one guy on our offense because we have so many guys we can get the ball to,” added Portland Coach Jason McLeod. “And every week it changes. There’s somebody stepping up every single week. And that’s a good thing. It forces defenses to really spread out and gives our athletes creases to run the ball.

“We challenged the kids early in the week. The biggest thing we wanted to do is be physical. We challenged the line all week to be physical and they really came out today and did that.”

The Bulldogs look to go 6-0 for the first time since 2015 when they host 1-4 Biddeford Friday night.

Cheverus traveled to Mt. Ararat for its first true test in eight-man football against the Eagles, the reigning state champion. The Stags would prevail, 44-32, in a back-and-forth contest to improve to 3-0. Cheverus trailed, 32-28, at halftime, but went on top to stay when Marshall Fowler scored on a 1-yard run in the third period, then Matthew Fogg, who also had a critical sack, broke free for a 37-yard score to put it away.

“That touchdown, it was a big sigh of relief,” Fogg said. “We needed to make one more play and we did.”

“It’s exciting,” Cheverus coach Mike Vance said. “It’s a great venue, a great setting and just a heck of an atmosphere here.”

The Stags return home to play in front of their home fans for the first time since the season opener, Sept. 4, when they host 2-3 Gray-New Gloucester Saturday afternoon.

Deering fell to 0-5 after a 55-0 loss at Bangor. The Rams try again to get in the win column Friday at home, but they have to host a fired-up Marshwood (3-2) squad.

Boys’ soccer

Deering’s boys’ soccer team was 6-2-1 and on a three-game win streak at press time after downing host Biddeford (2-0) and visiting Bonny Eagle (5-1) last week. Against the Scots, Nick Simon Mboumba had two goals, while David Kita, Jeannot Ndayishimiye and Denis Simost Sima Matha finished with one apiece. The Rams welcome Westbrook Wednesday and go to Windham Friday.

Portland snapped a two-game skid and improved to 5-4 with a 3-0 win at Sanford Saturday. Francisco Samuel scored twice and Cristo Vumpa had the other goal. The Bulldogs were at Marshwood Tuesday and host Noble Saturday.

Cheverus settled for a scoreless tie at Bonny Eagle last Wednesday and is now 2-5-2 on the year. Wyatt Roy made five saves for the Stags, who host Windham Wednesday and go to Biddeford Saturday.

Waynflete, the two-time reigning Class C champion, took a 6-2-1 mark into Tuesday’s home game versus St. Dom’s after a scoreless tie at Greely and a 2-1 loss at Freeport last week. Nico Kirby made eight saves against the Rangers. Matt Adey (from Henry Hart) scored against the Falcons. The Flyers are home versus York Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Waynflete, which lost, 2-0, at home to Old Orchard Beach last Tuesday, evened its record at 4-4 after downing host St. Dom’s (5-1) Thursday and host Lake Region (2-0) Saturday. Goalkeeper Jesse Connors saved six shots in the loss. Against the Saints, Lucy Hart had three goals, while Izzy Gleason and Cece Marshall scored once apiece. In the win over the Lakers, Vivian Rallis and Iris Stutzman had the goals, while Connors made four saves. The Flyers hosted St. Dom’s Tuesday, welcome Fryeburg Academy Saturday and are home against Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus blanked visiting Bonny Eagle (4-0) and Kennebunk (1-0, in overtime) to improve to 7-2 on the season. Against the Scots, Olivia Bradford, Hayley Jordan, Julia Kratzer and Kadynne Smith scored the goals. In the win over the Rams, Smith’s OT tally was the difference. Emily Bontatibus had seven saves. The Stags had a showdown at Windham Tuesday, host Biddeford Friday and play at Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 1-6-1 after a 5-1 home loss to Biddeford last week. Elsa Freeman scored the lone goal. The Rams were at Bonny Eagle for a makeup game Monday and visited Westbrook Tuesday. They play host to Windham Thursday and welcome South Portland Tuesday of next week.

Portland’s lone scheduled game last week, at home versus Sanford, was postponed. The Bulldogs (3-5) welcomed Massabesic Tuesday, go to Noble Thursday and are home versus Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Portland/Deering won its first game in three years as a co-op program last Tuesday, downing visiting South Portland, 2-0, to improve to 1-8. Chloe Croce and Ainsley Dunn had the goals and Ella Burdin made six saves. Deering players had last won a game late in the 2018 season, while Portland had a 65-game winless streak, dating to Sept. 13, 2016.

“That win was a long time coming and was extremely gratifying,” said longtime Portland/Deering coach Beth Arsenault. “I am so happy for the girls, especially the seniors because sticking this out and continuing to work hard has been very challenging, but they did it and in doing so, they got to feel the reward and excitement that a win brings.

“They also need to be acknowledged for what has been their victory all along, which is preserving the sport of field hockey in Portland’s public high schools. Most of our 10 seniors learned the sport in high school and had they not had the courage to learn a new sport in high school and the perseverance to stick it out through some very tough years, there would be no program left for our underclassmen to enjoy. These girls have always had perspective and have suffered far worse losses than the kind which happen between the white lines. They have lost friends, teammates, an entire program and to some extent, their identity, but they just kept forging ahead, working, and improving and they deserved this win as much as any team I have coached. I am extremely proud of them to say the least. Let’s hope there are more wins to come.”

Portland/Deering was home versus Falmouth Monday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/) for game story, go to Marshwood Wednesday and host Cheverus Monday of next week.

Cheverus improved to 8-0 after shutout wins at home over Windham (5-0) and at Thornton Academy (4-0) last week. Against the Eagles, Lucy Johnson had two goals, while Lily Johnson, Lillian Magda and Taylor Tory also scored. Lucy Johnson and Tory both had two goals in the win over the Golden Trojans. The Stags looked to stay perfect Monday when Noble paid a visit. After going to Gorham Wednesday, Cheverus is home with South Portland Friday, then visits Portland/Deering Monday of next week.

The NYA/Waynflete co-op team was 4-4 after a 4-1 home loss to Yarmouth and a 2-1 victory at Sacopee Valley last week. Against the Clippers, freshman Emma Bowden had the goal, but the Clippers pulled away late.

“We were anticipating it being a really good game and it was,” said NYA/Waynflete coach Annika King. “We had some great moments and some great opportunities. Yarmouth came ready to play and they showed it. We were excited to have opportunities. The girls didn’t let up and tried to work the field as best they could. We have a wide variety of athletes who are ready to go in any position.”

In the win, Emilia McKenney scored early, then Bowden set up Greta Tod for the game winner in the fourth quarter.

NYA/Waynflete hosted Traip Academy Tuesday, welcomes Wells Thursday and plays host to Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

“I’m feeling confident and ready to move forward and put some games behind us and come out with fire and energy,” King said. “It will be nice to have some games back-and-back and keep us energized and focused.”

Volleyball

Portland’s volleyball team gave coach Abby Hasson her first victory, 3-2, over visiting Windham Friday as the Bulldogs improved to 1-8. Portland had previously lost at home in four sets to both Deering (27-25, 13-25, 13-25, 17-25) and Kennebunk (25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 8-25). The Bulldogs were at Lewiston Monday, visit Gorham Wednesday, go to South Portland Thursday, then host Biddeford Monday of next week.

Deering stretched its win streak to four games and improved to 6-3 after wins last week at Portland in four sets and at home over Gray-New Gloucester in three games. The Rams were at Marshwood Monday, host Cheverus Thursday, welcome Gorham Saturday and go to Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus was 2-8 after 3-0 home losses to Gorham (8-25, 9-25, 18-25) and Sanford (20-25, 11-25, 19-25) and a 3-2 victory at Kennebunk last week. The Stags were at Windham Monday, host Westbrook Wednesday, go to Deering Thursday and close the regular season at Thornton Academy next Tuesday.

Cross country

Cheverus and Portland runners took part in the Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday.

Portland’s boys came in fourth out of 55 teams (Brunswick was first). The Bulldogs were led by Nathan Blades, who was 31st for scoring purposes with a time of 17 minutes, 25.41 seconds. Cheverus placed 30th and was paced by Jesse Cadigan (43rd, 17:50.08).

In the girls’ meet, won by Bonny Eagle, Cheverus came in 16th while Portland finished 17th. The Stags were led by Annabelle Brooks, who was 22nd (20:08.25), while the Bulldogs were paced by freshman Samantha Moore (27th, 20:23.90).

Deering joined Noble and Thornton Academy for a meet at Westbrook last week. The Rams boys were second to the hosts, as Alexey Seredin was second individually (17:30.69). The girls didn’t score as a team, but Megan Cunningham was once again the top individual with a time of 20:35.50.

Waynflete joined Cape Elizabeth and York at Gray-New Gloucester. The Flyers girls came in first and produced the top individual in Anna Seigel (23:24.40). Waynflete’s boys were third. Sawyer Linehan (eighth, 20:54.90) was the top individual.

Press Herald staff writer Mike Lowe and Kennebec Journal staff writer Bill Stewart contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

