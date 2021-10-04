The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Monday dropped below 200 for the first time in 18 days.

Of the 192 who are currently in a hospital with the virus, 61 are in critical care, the lowest total in a month, and 21 are on ventilators, the lowest since mid-August.

Although hospitalizations have decreased slowly from a pandemic peak of 235 on Sept. 25, many hospitals across the state are still strained by the high volume.

But there are signs that the pandemic might be receding.

In many areas of the country where the delta variant landed earlier, cases have started to come down. As of Saturday, the seven-day average for new cases in the U.S. was just over 100,000, a decrease from 138,000 on average two weeks earlier.

Some nearby states have seen cases start to fall as well. In Massachusetts, the seven-day average has decreased from 1,966 to 1,538 in two weeks, according to the U.S. CDC. In Vermont, cases have dropped from 183 on average to 156. Among New England states, only Maine and New Hampshire are still seeing cases increase.

New COVID-19 case counts were not available Monday because the state no longer processes tests over the weekend. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release on Tuesday the number of new cases detected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The CDC also has been dealing with a siginificant backlog of tests in recent weeks that has made it challenging to determine just how many new cases there are on any given dya.

As of Saturday, the seven-day daily case average stood at 612, which is close to the state’s peak average set back in mid-January during the winter surge, before most people were eligible for vaccinations. Two weeks ago, the average number of daily cases was 485, and this time last month, it was 370.

The summer surge in cases, driven by the highly transmissable delta variant, has put Maine on edge, even though the state has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country.

Since the pandemic began, 1,026 individuals in Maine have died from COVID-19, which is among the lowest totals per capita of any state. Across the United States, there have been more than 700,000 deaths.

As for vaccinations, Maine has administered 878,309 final doses of all vaccines, which accounts for 65.3 percent of all Maine residents and 74.2 percent of those age 12 and older who are eligible. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize vaccines for children between the ages of 5-11 as soon as this month.

In addition, the state has begun giving additional vaccine doses of the Pfizer vaccine to older Mainers and individuals who are immunocompromised. As of Monday, 29,462 third doses have been administered.

This story will be updated

