I’m writing in support of Jennie Butler for Regional School Unit 14 School Board.

I’ve known Jennie for many years as a coworker, friend and fellow community member. Jennie has always represented excellence in everything she does to include the service she gives back to our communities. Jennie is a conscientious citizen who has demonstrated in her service that she will thoughtfully work to provide the best education possible for our students knowing that this is an investment in their futures and in our community as well. She will ensure that her votes not only support a responsible budget that supports an excellent school system, but also to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

Please be sure to vote Nov. 2, and please make Jennie Butler your choice for RSU 14 School Board.

William Keller

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: