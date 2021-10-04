I’m writing in support of Jennie Butler for Regional School Unit 14 School Board.
I’ve known Jennie for many years as a coworker, friend and fellow community member. Jennie has always represented excellence in everything she does to include the service she gives back to our communities. Jennie is a conscientious citizen who has demonstrated in her service that she will thoughtfully work to provide the best education possible for our students knowing that this is an investment in their futures and in our community as well. She will ensure that her votes not only support a responsible budget that supports an excellent school system, but also to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
Please be sure to vote Nov. 2, and please make Jennie Butler your choice for RSU 14 School Board.
William Keller
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Letter: Butler right choice for RSU 14 school board
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Kelleher would look out for elderly, students in Scarborough
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Police take notice: Dangerous doughnut drive-thru
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Cumberland family thanks bicentennial volunteers
-
Local & State
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dip below 200 for the first time in nearly 3 weeks