On behalf of our family, we would like to thank all of the volunteers, sponsors, vendors and donors who made Cumberland’s bicentennial such a wonderful event. It was a joy to watch old friends connect in person and for new connections to be made.
We appreciated having a positive community event that brought everyone together. We are glad of the opportunity for the next generation to learn about the history of our town. The laughter of children playing games, broad smiles on lots of faces and the squeals of delight with the fireworks will stay with us for a long time to come.
I’ve included letters from my children as well:
I want to thank all of the people who helped with Cumberland’s 200th birthday. My favorite part was the rides and games. The fireworks were awesome. I can’t wait for 250!
Forrest, age 8
Thank you to the Cumberland’s 200th birthday volunteers. My favorite was the joust game. The fireworks were awesome.
Duncan, age 6
Gretchen, Sean, Forrest and Duncan McCloy
Cumberland
