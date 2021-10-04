I am enthusiastically supporting John Kelleher for Scarborough school board. He is a native of Scarborough, attended the schools here and has two kids in the school system today, a seventh grader and a fifth grader. He would do a great job on the school board. He would be open-minded, and would stay in touch with constituents. You could talk with John. He is down-to-earth. He will be good on educational programs and look out for our kids’ interests. He will also fight to keep costs down so that our elderly will not be saddled with even higher property taxes. Absentee ballots became available Oct. 4. I will be getting one and will be voting for John Kelleher for Scarborough school board. Voters can also vote at the polls on Nov. 2. I think John will do a great job!

Shelly Trafford

Scarborough

