WATERVILLE — Cole Alexander had a hat trick and an assist to help Richmond beat Temple 8-1 in boys soccer action Monday at Thomas College.

Max Viselli had two goals and an assist for Richmond (7-3-0), while Connor Vashon (assist), Chance Taylor and Ben Fournier also scored. Alexx Roy and Wyatt Cassidy had assists.

Lens Louis scored for the Bereans (2-3-2), while Joshua Wiles made 23 saves.

LISBON 2, MONMOUTH 1: Danny Levesque scored on a header off a free kick in the second half to send the Greyhounds (9-1) past the Mustangs (7-2-1) in Lisbon.

Sam Lubamba scored in the first half for Lisbon, while Elijah Fullerton and Hunter Brissette had assists. Brissette also held Monmouth’s Hayden Fletcher to one shot all game while man-marking him.

Jacob Godbout scored the lone Monmouth goal in the first half. Monmouth’s Hunter Frost made six saves in net, while Sean Moore stopped seven shots for Lisbon.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 7, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Autumn Freeman scored a hat trick for the Falcons (9-1-1) to lead her team in an MVC win over the Seahawks (2-7) in Rumford.

Freeman also tacked on two assists in the victory. Mallorie Bourret, Taylor Duguay, Alana Young and Abby Jones all scored a goal each. Goalie Brooke Brown saved three shots.

Boothbay/Wiscasset’s Jaelyn Crocker saved 28 shots.

MT. ARARAT 4, MORSE 2: Grace Keleher had back-to-back goals in the fourth period to lead the Eagles (6-3-2) past the Shipbuilders (4-5-1) in Topsham.

Paige Witwicki scored at the third-period buzzer for Mt. Ararat, and added a second goal in the final minutes.

Jessica Myers had two goals for Morse.

