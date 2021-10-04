‘You Got Older’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 31. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay what you want. madhorse.com

If you like well-written dark comedy, you’ll love “You Got Older,” by Clare Barron. Directed by Reba Askari, the play centers on the character of Mae who has been handed more than her fair share of lemons. Just when she thinks she’s hit rock bottom, her father falls down with a rare, merciless form of cancer. Coming-of-age themes are in sharp focus as sexual desire, fantasy cowboys, high school boyfriends and family dynamics intersect in an emotional but often hilarious journey.

‘Nunsense’

7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Grand, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $22, $15 students 17 and under. grandonline.org

You won’t be able to make a habit out of seeing the side-splitting comedy “Nunsense” as its run in Ellsworth is fairly short. You will love every minute of the spoof featuring a quintet of nuns trying to run a fundraiser after the rest of the sisterhood met their maker from botulism, thanks to vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. The survivors are ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert. Have mercy on them!

Bandaloop

4:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront, 9 Center St., free. portlandovations.org

It’s a bird, it’s a plane … actually, it’s Bandaloop! The California-based dance troupe reimagines the art of dance by defying gravity in a spectacular way. They’ll be literally swinging into Portland to dazzle onlookers at the new Canopy Portland Waterfront hotel. Lionel Richie might be dancing on the ceiling, but these people will be dancing and dazzling on the side of a building. Performances happen rain or shine.

Bob Marley

6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. The Elm, 21 College Ave., Waterville, $36.50. theelmme.com

If you’re in the market for a guaranteed night of laughs, make your way to Waterville. Maine comic Bob Marley will be serving up the funny during two Saturday evening performances. This guy has been cracking people up all around the county for decades. If you’ve never seen Marley do his thing, you had best jump on tickets, Bub.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: