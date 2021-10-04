Topsham police responded to two separate calls last week regarding someone attempting to gain or gaining access into another person’s home.

The first incident occurred on Middlesex Road in Topsham, where the homeowner heard a person at their door shortly after sundown.

Security camera footage showed a person trying to open the front door and fleeing after they realized it was locked and a light had been activated, according to Topsham Police Department’s Facebook post.

The second incident occurred on Elm Street when the homeowner was in their yard. A man was seen exiting their home and running into the woods.

According to the department’s social media post, the subject was described as having red hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Police have urged the residents to keep their doors locked whenever possible.

Attempts to contact Topsham’s police chief for further comment were unsuccessful Monday.

