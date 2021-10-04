The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from an Orrington church that sued Maine Gov. Janet Mills over pandemic-related restrictions.

In a lawsuit filed last year, Calvary Chapel argued that the restrictions on gatherings violated the constitutional right to freely practice religion. A federal judge denied the chapel’s emergency motion and then dismissed the case entirely. An appellate court has agreed with both decisions.

But Calvary Chapel took its latest appeal to the Supreme Court this spring and argued that Mills might renew restrictions on gatherings to reduce the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The state said there have not been any such restrictions since May.

Justice Stephen Breyer denied the chapel’s petition for injunctive relief in August, and the court announced Monday that it would not take the case at all. It did not explain why it denied the petition.

“We are gratified that the United States Supreme Court denied Calvary Chapel’s petition,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a written statement. “There have been no restrictions on the size of gatherings for more than four months and Calvary Chapel has been free to conduct its services however it sees fit. Its petition was a waste of public and judicial resources, and the court properly rejected it.”

The church is represented by Liberty Counsel, a conservative group based in Florida. Their attorney did not respond to an email Monday evening.

