When a person messaged Bethann Kierczak requesting coronavirus vaccine cards earlier this spring, the registered nurse promised she would do her best, court records state.

Kierczak, a nurse at a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, had access to immunization records since she was responsible for administering the doses. But the requester, who is not identified in court records, needed 10 vaccine cards.

According to investigators, Kierczak explained that the request could take time because “this pharmacist seems to be a little protective of the cards, lol.”

“Ok lol,” the requester replied.

“But if I can’t today I will have more chances through next week,” Kierczak allegedly said. ” … I will get em.”

“Rockstar,” the requester said in return.

Federal authorities have since charged Kierczak with stealing authentic coronavirus vaccination cards from the VA hospital – along with vaccine lot numbers required to make the cards appear legitimate – and later reselling those cards for $150-$200, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Michigan. For over four months, the complaint states, Kierczak, 37, sold the cards across metro Detroit, primarily communicating with buyers via Facebook Messenger.

“Regardless of whether an individual chooses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements,” acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin said in a statement. ” … Selling these cards is a crime.”

Kierczak is among the latest people charged with selling coronavirus vaccine cards as some attempt to evade immunization requirements. Since vaccines became widely available in the U.S., federal authorities have charged a bar owner, a pharmacist and state troopers, among others, with selling the immunization records now required to enter some restaurants, schools and public spaces. Federal authorities have also seized thousands of fake vaccination cards destined for locations across the U.S.

Authorities arrested Kierczak on Sept. 29. She was later released after paying her $10,000 bond. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22, court records say.