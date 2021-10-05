A combination gluten-free bakery and butcher shop will be coming to downtown Brunswick in the Tontine Mall.
The Butchers & Bakers LLC describes itself in a news release as “a specialty market that offers locally-sourced meats, featuring traditional whole-animal butchery techniques, along with an artisanal gluten-free bakery… .”
The business is owned by baker Marissa Stahl-Hodgkins and butcher Steven Campbell.
The business plans to sell breads, pasteries, cakes and other items at its store. Butchers & Bakers will also include coffee and cafe-to-go options, including espresso beverages, salads and sandwiches.
An opening date has not been announced. The Butchers & Bakers plan to be open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tontine Mall has been without an eatery since Wild Oats moved in late 2020 to Brunswick Landing, site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.
