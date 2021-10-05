WATERVILLE — Manveer Sandhu scored two of her three goals in the first half as the Bowdoin field hockey team beat Colby 5-2 on Monday evening.
Sophia Rosati and Faith Jennings added goals for Bowdoin (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC). Abby Banshaw and Jill Cloonan both had an assist.
Sandrine Brien and Mya Salazar scored with Colby (4-4, 1-4), while Casey Wilson and Charlotte Epker each had an assist.
Maddie Ferruci stopped two shots for Bowdoin, while Emily Loeb had one save for Colby.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SOUTHERN MAINE 6, EASTERN NAZARENE 0: Ciera Berthiaume had a hat trick to lift the Huskies (7-2-2) past the Lions (2-8-0) in Gorham.
Aly Veilleux, Mia Sargent and Billie Walter also scored. Kiki Huntress and Lakyn Hink added an assist each.
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. JOSEPH’S 3, LASELL 0: Austin Ward scored 8:14 into the game and the Monks (7-1-2, 6-0-0 GNAC) beat the visiting Lasers (2-1-8, 1-1-5) in Standish.
Kuma Onyejose scored on a pass from Aidan Hickey in the 60th minute and Colin Grant added a goal with an assist from Quinn Hewitt.
Zack Laware stopped eight shots for Lasell, while David Walbridge and Rowan Daligan combined for three saves for the Monks.
HUSSON 1, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1 (2OT): The Eagles (7-2-4) and Nor’easters (1-9-1) scored about a minute apart and played to a tie in Biddeford.
Alex Woodward gave UNE the lead with an assist from goalie Triston O’Hagan. Husson tied it 1:11 when Ben Shumway scored from Fred Longo.
O’Hagan made seven saves for UNE.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Veterans Wainwright, Scherzer meet in NL wild-card game
-
Business
Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’
-
Nation & World
Arizona ordered to stop using federal COVID money for anti-mask grants
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: Yarmouth rallies from two-goal deficit to snap Cape Elizabeth’s win streak at 32
-
Nation & World
Questions amid Hurricane Ida’s destruction: Stay? Move? How far?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.