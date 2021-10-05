WATERVILLE — Manveer Sandhu scored two of her three goals in the first half as the Bowdoin field hockey team beat Colby 5-2 on Monday evening.

Sophia Rosati and Faith Jennings added goals for Bowdoin (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC). Abby Banshaw and Jill Cloonan both had an assist.

Sandrine Brien and Mya Salazar scored with Colby (4-4, 1-4), while Casey Wilson and Charlotte Epker each had an assist.

Maddie Ferruci stopped two shots for Bowdoin, while Emily Loeb had one save for Colby.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, EASTERN NAZARENE 0: Ciera Berthiaume had a hat trick to lift the Huskies (7-2-2) past the Lions (2-8-0) in Gorham.

Aly Veilleux, Mia Sargent and Billie Walter also scored. Kiki Huntress and Lakyn Hink added an assist each.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, LASELL 0: Austin Ward scored 8:14 into the game and the Monks (7-1-2, 6-0-0 GNAC) beat the visiting Lasers (2-1-8, 1-1-5) in Standish.

Kuma Onyejose scored on a pass from Aidan Hickey in the 60th minute and Colin Grant added a goal with an assist from Quinn Hewitt.

Zack Laware stopped eight shots for Lasell, while David Walbridge and Rowan Daligan combined for three saves for the Monks.

HUSSON 1, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1 (2OT): The Eagles (7-2-4) and Nor’easters (1-9-1) scored about a minute apart and played to a tie in Biddeford.

Alex Woodward gave UNE the lead with an assist from goalie Triston O’Hagan. Husson tied it 1:11 when Ben Shumway scored from Fred Longo.

O’Hagan made seven saves for UNE.

