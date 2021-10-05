The energy giant Hydro-Quebec has spent another $5.1 million since the July 1 in its effort to persuade Maine voters to approve a controversial powerline expansion through a part of the upper Kennebec River Valley.

The partnership between the power company, owned by the government of Quebec, and Central Maine Power is building the expanded line in an effort to deliver more energy generated by hydroelectric dams in Canada to the New England grid. In all, Hydro-Quebec has directly spent $8 million on its messaging in Maine in 2021, according its campaign finance report filed late Monday.

But that sum remains only a portion of the record-breaking amount of political spending by those supporting the expansion and those opposing it. Other campaign finance reports from a variety committees both for and against the expansion are due by midnight Tuesday.

Another political action committee, Clean Energy Matters, which is largely bankrolled by the partnership company, New England Clean Energy Connect LLC, has spent another $10.3 million in its effort to defeat a statewide ballot question that could kill the $1 billion, 145-mile expansion project.

Voters will be asked in November whether they want the expansion and all future powerline expansions to first be approved by a supermajority of the Maine Legislature.

Supporters of the ballot question, including the political action committee Mainers for Local Power, which is being bankrolled by NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a Florida-based power giant that operates in 21 states and is the nation’s largest wind and solar power generator, has spent $3.2 million so far in 2021 and more than $6 million since forming in 2019. NextEra also owns nuclear and natural gas generation facilities.

Other corporate energy opponents to the corridor include Calpine Corp. and Vistra, which combined have given $1.3 million to Mainers for Local Power since the PAC’s formation in 2019. Both companies are also based in Texas and generate electricity using a variety of sources including natural gas and nuclear.

Meanwhile, Mainers for Fair Laws, a spinoff ballot question committee, reported just over $400,000 of in-kind contributions from the Clean Energy Matters PAC, when it formed in August to also oppose the ballot measure. Clean Energy Matters paid $400,000 on paid advertising and web site development for the committee, which will also file its first report Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: