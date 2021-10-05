It’s about to get serious.

The fall season will bestow its first championships with the golf state matches this coming weekend and the rest of the sports have made the turn into the backstretch of their campaigns.

There’s much excitement to come and some highlights in the rear view mirror as well, so here’s a quick glimpse at what’s upcoming and what you might have missed:

Golf

The golf state matches are Friday (Class B) and Saturday (Class A and Class C) at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro and three local teams will take part.

At last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier, Yarmouth and Freeport made the cut in Class B, while North Yarmouth Academy just missed out in Class C.

The Clippers had a team score of 332, good for first in Class B. Cape Elizabeth was second (343) and Freeport (352), the reigning state champion, placed third. Individually, Eli Spaulding, the Falcons standout, led the way with an 18-hole score of 70 (two-under-par). Yarmouth was led by runner-up Andrew Cheever (76) and also got strong performances from Quinn Federle (83), who, like Cheever, qualified as an individual, as well as Sebastian Martinez (86, tied for 10th place) and Nate Hagedorn (87, tied for 12th). Freeport’s Spaulding and Finn Sharpe (80, good for fourth place) qualified as individuals.

In Class C, just two of the four teams qualified for states and those squads were Waynflete and St. Dom’s. NYA finished 20 strokes behind the Saints. Topher Prokopius tied for sixth place (85) and Maddie Prokopius was eighth (88). Nick Pelletier (90) came in 11th and Connor Wolverton (97) tied for 14th.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier was held Monday, where Falmouth made the cut, but Greely missed in agonizing fashion.

The Navigators had the best team score (322). John Hwang tied for the second-best individual score (74). Mitchell Ham (81) tied for eighth, Dominic Tracy (82) tied for 11th and Jack Stowell (85) tied for 20th.

The Rangers shot a team score of 342, but due to a rule where regular season champions make the cut if they shoot a certain score (which Scarborough did) were the first team left on the outside looking in, even after finishing one stroke better than the Red Storm. Will Klein tied for eighth with an 81 and qualified for states as an individual, as did Connor Albert (82), who tied for 11th place.

Football

It was a tough week on the gridiron for local teams.

The Falmouth/Greely co-op squad fell to 1-3 after a 33-12 setback at Lawrence. After falling behind by a 13-0 margin, Falmouth/Greely crept back within one on a touchdown run from quarterback Cooper Bush and a Bush to Indi Backman TD pass, but the Bulldogs closed on a 20-0 run. Falmouth/Greely is at 2-3 Messalonskee Friday.

Yarmouth fell to 1-4 after a 48-12 setback at Lake Region. The Clippers host 4-1 Mt. Ararat, the reigning eight-man champion, Friday.

Freeport was scheduled to host Poland in its Homecoming contest Saturday, but that game wound up being cancelled by COVID-complications. The Falcons (3-1) return to action Friday at Bucksport (1-2).

Boys’ soccer

The wildly successful Yarmouth boys’ soccer program has produced hundreds of fabulous players over the decades, but there’s never been anyone quite like Jared Conant.

Conant, a senior captain, who is confined to a wheelchair with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and a very short life expectancy, long ago made an indelible impact on his teammates, coaches, classmates and everyone fortunate enough to cross his path, and he took the field one final time Saturday afternoon when the Clippers hosted Gray-New Gloucester on Senior Day.

And if Jared Conant is on the field, a goal is sure to ensue and so is a Clippers’ victory.

For the fourth year in a row, Conant was inserted into a game and with the approval and support of the opposition, kicked the ball into the goal.

That started the game and after Yarmouth reciprocated with an “own goal” to tie the score, the Clippers’ offense roared to life and produced another victory during an undefeated-to-date regular season. In the game’s fourth minute, Sutter Auger put Yarmouth ahead to stay and Auger added a second goal with 25 minutes to go in the first half. By halftime, Truman Peters, Adam McLaughlin and Sawyer Flowerdew had tacked on goals to make the score 6-1. Late in the second half, Asher Lockwood scored one final goal for the Clippers who went on to a 7-1 victory.

“I couldn’t have dreamed any of this,” said Conant. “It’s been hard since I’ve been diagnosed, but being a part of this program has made such an impact on me. It’s made me think less of myself and more about others.”

“Coming into it, we talked about today being Senior Day, but more important it was ‘Jared Day,’ and we wanted to make it special for him,” said Lockwood. “He brings a lot to the team. I think he’s really our MVP.”

“For me, the last two or three days have been really emotional because it’s another thing that I know is the last time it’s going to happen,” said Barry Conant, Jared’s father. “I can still visualize the last Little League at-bat he had in an all-star game. Today’s another day like that. There’s a lot of good things, but for me, it’s incredibly emotional to know that this is it. Moments like these will help us going forward when we have dark days. We’ll have incredible memories to flash back to. Jared will revel in this for a long time.”

“We always talk about working hard and not complaining and I haven’t heard (Jared) complain in eight years,” added longtime Yarmouth coach Mike Hagerty. “He’s gotten progressively worse and would do anything to play and yet he doesn’t complain. He helps his team in whatever way that he can. More than just being a good role model, but helping with stats and contributing with very good observations and keeping kids focused. He was elected captain by his peers. That’s a huge show of respect. He’s such a great role model for all of us.”

Yarmouth had previously won, 8-0, at Wells, as Auger, Peters, Frazier Dougherty, Ben Flowerdew, Owen Gillan, Liam Hickey, Aidan Kamm and Zach Turkell all had goals.

The Clippers (8-0-1) had a key home test against Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, play at Fryeburg Academy Friday, then welcome York Tuesday of next week.

“We’ve got some tough games left,” Hagerty said. “Cape will be a good test. They’re solid, athletic, tough on the ball. It could be a preview of a playoff game. The first seed is ours to win, but we have to keep winning.”

Freeport has been surging and improved to 6-2-1 with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Waynflete Friday. Gus Wing scored early and Owen Howarth won it with a goal in the 72nd minute. The Falcons were home with York Tuesday, host Wells Friday and go to Greely Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 6-2-1 after extending its unbeaten streak to five games with a 0-0 home tie against Waynflete and a 3-0 home win over York. In the victory, Tommy Bennert, Gage Cooney and Liam Sheff all scored. The Rangers were at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, visit Cape Elizabeth Friday and host Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth, the reigning Class A champion, fell from the unbeaten ranks last week, falling in overtime, 2-1, at Windham. The Navigators got a second half goal from Charlie Adams, but couldn’t convert other opportunities.

(Windham’s) done a great job,” said longtime Navigators coach Dave Halligan. “They’re a much better team than they’ve been in the past. They’re organized, they have some good players with a lot of grit.”

Falmouth then improved to 7-1-1 Friday after a 10-0 home win over Biddeford. Mason Farr and Mason Quiet both had three goals and a pair of assists, while Jalen Angers, Alex Bezanson, Andrew Christie and Mike Christman all had one goal. The Navigators host Thornton Academy Wednesday, go to Westbrook Friday, then visit undefeated Scarborough for a showdown Tuesday of next week.

“We have a good stretch of games to end the season,” Halligan said. “We’ll build. We don’t care where we go in (to the playoffs). We just want to get better.”

NYA, the reigning Class D South champion, was 4-4-1 after a 1-1 home tie against Sacopee Valley last week. The Panthers host Richmond Wednesday, go to Gray-New Gloucester Friday and visit Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, NYA remained undefeated at press time after a 1-1 tie at Yarmouth, a 9-0 victory at Sacopee Valley and a 6-0 win at Old Orchard Beach. Against the Clippers, Angel Huntsman headed home Maggie Holt’s corner kick early in the contest, but the Panthers weren’t able to hold on and get a win.

“It was very exciting,” said NYA coach Ricky Doyon. “We needed this. I’m very pleased. It felt like a playoff atmosphere. I’ve been looking forward to this game. It’s a great rivalry and Yarmouth’s always been on top.”

In the win over the Hawks, Huntsman had three goals and a pair of assists, while Jazzy Huntsman and Charlotte Harper-Cunningham each added two goals and Lila Jackson and Kailyn McIntyre scored once. Against the Seagulls, Jazzy Huntsman scored two goals, while Angel Huntsman, Anna Belleau, Ella Giguere and Hayden Wienckowski added one apiece. The Panthers are at Richmond Wednesday and host Gray-New Gloucester Friday.

Yarmouth took a 7-1-1 record into Tuesday’s showdown at two-time reigning Class B champion Cape Elizabeth (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) after a 1-1 home tie versus NYA and a 3-0 win at Gray-New Gloucester last week. Aine Powers had the goal in the tie.

“For large stretches today, they were just tougher than us,” Clippers coach Andy Higgins said. “They beat us to everything and they competed. They’re a really tough team, a team I’m glad we’re not going to have to see in the postseason.”

In the victory over the Patriots, Grace Lestage scored two goals and Trinity Sinker had one. Yarmouth is home versus Freeport Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and goes to York Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 4-2-2 after ties last week at Wells (2-2) and York (5-5). Against the Wildcats, Allie Martin had three goals and Elle Jowett two, but the Rangers couldn’t hold a three-goal second half lead. After hosting Fryeburg Academy Tuesday, Greely is at Sacopee Valley for a makeup game Thursday, welcomes Cape Elizabeth Friday and travels to Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Freeport extended its win streak to four games and improved to 5-4 after defeating host Gray-New Gloucester (1-0), visiting Fryeburg Academy (7-1) and visiting Wells (2-0) last week. Helen Pope had the goal to beat the Patriots. Against the Raiders, Lucy Peterson and Ellie Whittier both scored twice, while Emily Olson, Rosie Panenka and Pearl Peterson also found the net. In the win over the Warriors, Whittier and Kate Tracy scored. The Falcons were at York Tuesday, go to Yarmouth Thursday and welcome Greely Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth fell from the unbeaten ranks last Tuesday, 3-0, to visiting Windham. Jordan Wolf made a dozen saves, but the Navigators couldn’t score.

“They were better than us tonight,” said Falmouth coach Andrew Pelletier, of the Eagles. “In my opinion, they’re the best team. All-around, they have it all.”

Last Thursday, the Navigators improved to 7-1-1 with an 8-1 win at Biddeford. Elise Gearan had three goals and assisted on three others, Josie D’Andrea added a pair of goals and Abbie Ford, Gwen Long and Patty Riley also scored. Falmouth was at Thornton Academy Tuesday, hosts Westbrook Thursday and plays host to Scarborough in a pivotal showdown Monday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

“I couldn’t be more proud of where we’re at and we just have to get better,” said Pelletier.

Field hockey

Falmouth’s field hockey team continued its strong season with recent victories over visiting Marshwood (6-1) and host Portland/Deering (5-0) to improve to 7-3. Against the Hawks, Chloe Bush and Anna Turgeon had two goals and Macy Bush and Valerie Rand had one apiece. In the victory over Portland/Deering, Charlize Kelly opened the scoring in the game’s sixth minute, then Chloe Bush took over, setting up Macy Bush and Turgeon for a 3-0 advantage after one quarter, then scoring goals of her own in the second and third periods.

“Our main goal was to score early and we scored early and kept going with it,” Chloe Bush said. “I think we passed the ball really well today. We’ve worked on give-and-goes in practice and I think that definitely helps.”

“This was great because traditionally, we haven’t been super-strong in Monday games,” Haley said. “This team is really close. They know each other so well and the passing works really well and that was key for our goals today. We can move people around because they have an understanding of different positions.”

Falmouth has a big test at Biddeford Friday, then closes with home games versus Bonny Eagle, Sanford and South Portland.

“Hopefully, as we finish up, we can show up with our ‘A game’ every day,” Haley said. “We hope to make some noise in the playoffs.”

Yarmouth was 7-3-1 after a 4-1 victory at NYA/Waynflete and a 2-1 setback at Fryeburg Academy last week. In the win, Sophie Smith scored three times and Chloe Bibula also had a goal.

“I’m surprised we’ve done this well,” said Smith. “We have six seniors, then we had all of us sophomores who just started playing a few years ago. Everyone has the best attitude. It’s a great team.”

“We’ve come a long way and I’m impressed with how well the girls are playing,” Clippers coach Molly Saunders said. “NYA gave us a battle. They passed well and their forwards and mids have some good stick stills and dodges.”

Smith had the lone goal in the loss to the Raiders. Yarmouth was at Lake Region Tuesday, visits Freeport Thursday and closes at home versus Fryeburg Academy Monday.

“We’re still working on a lot of things,” Saunders said. “We’re a very young team, so there are a lot of little kinks we’re trying to iron out before playoffs. We just need more play. Game management is our biggest thing as a young team. We have as good a shot as anyone this year, so we’re excited.”

The NYA/Waynflete co-op team was 4-4 after a 4-1 home loss to Yarmouth and a 2-1 victory at Sacopee Valley last week. Against the Clippers, freshman Emma Bowden had the goal, but the Clippers pulled away late.

“We were anticipating it being a really good game and it was,” said NYA/Waynflete coach Annika King. “We had some great moments and some great opportunities. Yarmouth came ready to play and they showed it. We were excited to have opportunities. The girls didn’t let up and tried to work the field as best they could.”

In the win, Emilia McKenney scored early, then Bowden set up Greta Tod for the game winner in the fourth quarter.

NYA/Waynflete hosted Traip Academy Tuesday, welcomes Wells Thursday and plays host to Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

“I’m feeling confident and ready to move forward and put some games behind us and come out with fire and energy,” King said. “It will be nice to have some games back-and-back and keep us energized and focused.”

Freeport was 3-6 after losses to arguably the top two teams in Class B South, at perennial powerhouse York (4-1) and at home to Cape Elizabeth (3-2, in double-overtime). Against the Capers, goals from Lily Welsher and Ava Gervais had the Falcons on the verge of victory, but Cape Elizabeth tied it with just over a minute left in regulation, then won it late in the second OT.

“Going from a 5-0 game the first time we played them to taking them to double-overtime, we’ll be able to process that tomorrow, but right now all I can see is we had to hold them for a minute-and-a-half and we couldn’t,” lamented Freeport coach Marcia Wood. “Even a tie would have been huge. The last minute-and-a-half of the game, you have to be on your toes. You don’t have time to recover. I wish we’d closed it out.”

Freeport was at Greely Tuesday, hosts Yarmouth Thursday and hosts Gray-New Gloucester Monday.

“We want to stay competitive,” said Wood. “We want to beat Greely again and we had a close game with Yarmouth last time. We’d like to pull out a win there.”

Greely snapped a four-game skid and improved to 2-7 with a 1-0 victory at Gray-New Gloucester last week. After hosting Freeport Tuesday, the Rangers are at Poland Thursday.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team, the two-time reigning Class B state champion, improved to 9-0 after successive three-set home victories over Wells (25-14, 25-13, 25-11) and Falmouth (25-13, 25-18, 25-18). Against the Warriors, Elena Miller had 12 digs and 11 kills and Tristen Rogers added seven aces. In the win over the two-time reigning Class A champion Navigators, Sophie Dickson led the way with 17 assists and 10 digs, while Annie Vinnekota had seven kills and four aces. The Clippers host York Wednesday, go to York Friday, welcome Cape Elizabeth in a potential state match showdown Saturday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for story) and play at Windham Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth fell to 4-6 after recent three-set losses at Cape Elizabeth (14-25, 18-25, 25-27), Gorham (14-25, 16-25, 20-25) and Yarmouth (13-25, 18-25, 18-25). Against the Clippers, Victoria Abbott had eight kills and three digs. The Navigators go to Scarborough Thursday.

Greely took a 5-4 record into the week after last week’s 3-0 home win over Westbrook. The Rangers are at Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, host Windham Friday and go to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

NYA was 3-6 after a four-set (28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20) win at Lake Region and a straight-set setback at Brunswick last week. The Panthers host Wells Wednesday, visit Bucksport Saturday and welcome Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Falmouth, NYA, Yarmouth and Maine Coast Waldorf runners took part in the Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday.

On the boys’ side, MCW was 12th out of 55 teams (Brunswick was first), Falmouth placed 15th, Yarmouth 18th and NYA 48th. Individually, the top runner from Forecaster Country was Falmouth’s Logan Ross, who was sixth for scoring purposes with a time of 16 minutes, 31.73 seconds. MCW was paced by Louis Walker (22nd, 17:11.28). The Clippers fastest runner was Cam Pernal (84th, 18:19.96). The Panthers were led by James Tourigny (122nd, 18:44.73).

In the girls’ meet, a 49-team event won by Bonny Eagle, Falmouth was 13th, Yarmouth 15th and MCW 18th. MCW’s Maeve Woodruff was 15th individually (19:39.97). The Clippers top finisher was Hillary Connor (59th, 21:20.88). The Navigators were led by Lila Findlay (69th, 21:32.45).

Freeport hosted Greely, Fryeburg Academy, Traip Academy, Wells and York last Friday. The Falcons were first and the Rangers second in the boys’ race. Henry Horne of Freeport was the top individual (17:05.61). Greely was paced by Mitch Parent (fourth, 17:32.65). On the girls’ side, the Rangers finished first and the Falcons were second. Individually, Greely’s Annie Reynolds was first in 20:20.82. Freeport’s top finisher was Jillian Wight (fifth, 22:00.78).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

