I urge Portland voters to reelect Sarah Jordan Thompson to the Board of Public Education. Sarah’s institutional knowledge of our city and its schools, combined with an unparalleled work ethic regarding her at-large position on the board, is critical to the serious work facing Portland schools. She is the best candidate for this position.
Sarah’s years of dedicated service to Portland schools are defined by her respect for all stakeholders. She recognizes and demonstrates the importance of respect in both her words and actions. This is certainly needed and appreciated in these challenging times.
A few years ago, we differed on the school bond options. I was a spokesperson for the opposition, the 2+2 school bond option, but Sarah always treated me courteously and respectfully in any of our interactions. This speaks highly of her and her commitment to listen to all her constituents.
Let’s reelect Sarah Jordan Thompson to the Board of Public Education this November.
Joan Gildart
Portland
