WALDOBORO — Edie McKay scored with 3:36 left in the second overtime off a pass from Kaylee Creamer and the Morse girls soccer team edged Lincoln Academy 2-1 on Tuesday Shay Brochu also scored for the Shipbuilders.

BRUNSWICK 5, LEWISTON 0: Mia Klimash and Alexis Morin each scored two goals as the Dragons prevailed in Lewiston.

Logan Brown also scored for Brunswick, which got two assists from Kynli Van Leer and Molly Taub. Maddie Chaput had an assist, and goalie Sophia Morin had five saves.

Lewiston goalie Ava Simpson had nine saves.

MT. ARARAT 2, SKOWHEGAN 0: Brooklyn Choate and Ella Bergeron scored as the Eagles (5-1-1) beat the River Hawks (0-6-1) in Skowhegan. Morgan Duff had two saves for Mt. Ararat, while Reese Danforth had five saves for Skowhegan.

FIELD HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 4, MORSE 2: Grace Kelleher and Paige Witwicki each scored two goals as the Eagles prevailed in Topsham.

All goals were scored in the second half. The Eagles got assists from Belle Hemond, Lily Kosloski, and Witwicki. Piper Cohen made one save.

Jessica Myers and Lily Collier scored for the Shipbuilders with assists from Kennedy St. Pierre and Collier. Gracie Hawkes had eight saves.

BRUNSWICK 1, LEWISTON 0: Sara Coughlin scored in the third quarter to break the tie and lift the Dragons (6-4-2) past the Blue Devils (6-5-1) in Brunswick.

Kiki Densmore assisted on the goal for Brunswick, which got one save from goalie Ahavah Burch.

Lewiston goalie Kimberley McLaughlin made nine saves.

