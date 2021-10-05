Maine on Tuesday reported 897 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

The new cases represent positive cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not report case counts on weekends. The total also includes some cases dating back to late September because of a backlog in screening positive test results.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 92,365 cases of COVID-19, and 1,036 deaths. The Maine CDC also in recent weeks has been working through backlogs, so even though the nearly 300 cases per day over the past three days represents a decline in cases, when workers catch up with the backlog during the week the average daily case counts end up higher.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Maine stood at 597.1 on Tuesday, compared to 521.9 a week ago and 383 a month ago.

There has been some signs of the pandemic lessening, however. Hospitalizations in Maine dipped to 192 on Monday, the lowest level in 18 days and well off the peak of 235 on Sept. 25. Nationally, cases have declined to about 100,000 daily, on a seven-day average, a 28 percent decreased from two weeks ago, according to federal data.

“Let’s hope that easing works its way to Maine,” Shah said on “Maine Calling,” Maine Public’s call-in radio show, on Monday.

Vaccinations have also been increasing in Maine, although much of the increase is because of booster shots being given to those age 65 and older and those with high risk health conditions.

On the vaccination front, 878,363 Maine people have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 65.3 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population.

